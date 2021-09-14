Burke adds 115 new cases in 1 day

Burke County has seen another 115 cases of COVID-19 added since Monday.
The Burke County Health Department said in a Tuesday media briefing the new cases brought the cumulative total up to 14,018 cases, of which 1,336 are active. It reported a 13% positivity rate.
Twenty-nine new cases were reported since Monday in people who are 0-19 years old, 37 new cases for those who are 20-39 years old and 31 new cases for those who are 40-59 years old, the health department said.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 grew to 50, while the number of people in the intensive care unit with the virus dropped to 14. There are 40 unvaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 of them are in the hospital’s ICU, according to the CHSBR COVID-19 dashboard.
Eleven of the 12 patients on ventilators at CHSBR are COVID-19 patients, and all but two of them are unvaccinated, Carolinas HealthCare reported. Another 256 patients are receiving care for COVID-19 through CHSBR’s virtual hospital program.
Statewide, 4,760 new cases were reported with a 13% daily percent positive rate and 3,690 people hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 15,305 deaths reported across the state, and 198 of those deaths have been Burke County residents.
In Burke County, about 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19, NCDHHS reported. That’s about 51% of the county’s adult population. Forty percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, or 47% of the county’s adult population.
The county health department partnered with CHSBR to produce a video interviewing community members about why they chose to get vaccinated.
“I decided to get vaccinated … just to keep me and my family and my friends safe that’s all around me daily, and just to be safe in the world in general when I go out and travel,” said Shaheem Webb, a football player for East Burke High School.
W.A. Young Elementary School teacher Amber Peterson said she got the shot because she wanted to be able to teach her kids every day possible.
“I’m able to teach with more confidence,” Peterson said.
For Ben Belton, owner of Benjamin’s & Libba’s, the shot was a way to protect himself and others.
“I felt like it was important for our community, I felt like it was important for my grandchildren and my family and my coworkers,” Belton said. “My mother always said, ‘Ben, do the right things for the right reasons,’ and this is the reason why we chose to get our vaccination.”
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.