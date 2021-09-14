Burke adds 115 new cases in 1 day

In Burke County, about 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19, NCDHHS reported. That’s about 51% of the county’s adult population. Forty percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, or 47% of the county’s adult population.

The county health department partnered with CHSBR to produce a video interviewing community members about why they chose to get vaccinated.

“I decided to get vaccinated … just to keep me and my family and my friends safe that’s all around me daily, and just to be safe in the world in general when I go out and travel,” said Shaheem Webb, a football player for East Burke High School.

W.A. Young Elementary School teacher Amber Peterson said she got the shot because she wanted to be able to teach her kids every day possible.

“I’m able to teach with more confidence,” Peterson said.

For Ben Belton, owner of Benjamin’s & Libba’s, the shot was a way to protect himself and others.