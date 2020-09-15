Burke adds 12 COVID-19 cases to total, new testing sites expected

There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, NCDHHS said in a press release.

Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county health department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.

The state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 rose slightly to 5 percent, up from 4.8 percent Monday, according to NCDHHS. The county’s positivity rate remained the same at 9.7 percent.

Following the three Ws – wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer – remain an important piece of protecting against the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.

To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.

Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

