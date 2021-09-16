Burke adds 184 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday

Another 184 cases of COVID-19 have been added to Burke County’s total number of cases since Tuesday.

Of those cases, 112 have been reported since Wednesday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The department reported 39 new cases in people 0-19 years old, 31 new cases in people 20-39 years old and 28 new cases in people 40-59 years old.

The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 14,202, with 1,367 active cases and a 12.03% positivity rate, according to the media briefing. Burke County has reported a total of 215 deaths from the virus, and 17 of those deaths were reported to the public on Wednesday.

At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, 49 people still are hospitalized with the virus, and 12 people are in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Thirty-eight of the people hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, and 11 of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. Eleven patients are on ventilators at the hospital, and 10 of those patients are unvaccinated.

Danette Brackett, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare, told reporters Thursday that the hospital has seen nine patients die from COVID-19 in the last three days.