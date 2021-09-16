Burke adds 184 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday

Another 184 cases of COVID-19 have been added to Burke County’s total number of cases since Tuesday.
Of those cases, 112 have been reported since Wednesday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The department reported 39 new cases in people 0-19 years old, 31 new cases in people 20-39 years old and 28 new cases in people 40-59 years old.
The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 14,202, with 1,367 active cases and a 12.03% positivity rate, according to the media briefing. Burke County has reported a total of 215 deaths from the virus, and 17 of those deaths were reported to the public on Wednesday.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, 49 people still are hospitalized with the virus, and 12 people are in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Thirty-eight of the people hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, and 11 of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. Eleven patients are on ventilators at the hospital, and 10 of those patients are unvaccinated.
Danette Brackett, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare, told reporters Thursday that the hospital has seen nine patients die from COVID-19 in the last three days.
While the Burke County Health Department reported Wednesday 17 deaths since the beginning of the month, none of those deaths included the nine this week at CHSBR, said Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department.
According to their death certificates, some of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Burke County this month include:
A 60-year-old who had worked in law enforcement in another county.
An 84-year-old who had worked as a mechanic.
A 55-year-old who had worked as a forklift driver.
A 69-year-old who had worked as a prison guard.
A 74-year-old who had worked as a chef.
An 83-year-old who had worked at a steel manufacturing plant as a welder.
Statewide, 7,160 new cases were reported Thursday with a daily percent positive rate of 11%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 3,620 people hospitalized Thursday, with 15,520 total deaths reported.
In Burke County, 39,739 people have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those, 36,140 people are fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
The health department continues to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
