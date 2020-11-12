Burke adds 19 cases of COVID-19 to its total

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County increased by double-digits again Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said in a media briefing Thursday that 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of cases up to 3,409. That was up from the 3,390 cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind media briefings, reported 2,832 recoveries, up from 2,824 recoveries Wednesday. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county dropped from 497 to 494.
Ten people were hospitalized in Burke County with the novel coronavirus, the dashboard said.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 also continued to rise.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 303,454 total cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 1,279 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,706 deaths. The daily percent positive rate remained at 7.9 percent.
The state released a report Thursday that said in rural counties nearly twice as many new cases have been reported compared to urban or suburban counties since September. Burke was listed as one of the rural counties.
While cases continue to grow, officials are asking the public to follow gathering guidelines as the holiday season approaches.
The limit for indoor gatherings will drop Friday from 25 people to 10 people in an effort to curb the rise in cases. This restriction will last through Dec. 4.
State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, according to guidance released earlier this week from NCDHHS. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms, but the tests can miss some infections.
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
Gathering in large groups in the traditional Black Friday shopping tradition is ill advised, the NCDHHS guidance said.
According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.
Individuals who do shop in person should follow the three Ws of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity, the release said.
Knowing there are some who won’t follow the gathering restrictions, the county has issued a plea to citizens in its recent media briefings.
“If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others,” said the county’s media briefing.
Full-service restaurants now can apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer
