Burke adds 19 cases of COVID-19 to its total

The limit for indoor gatherings will drop Friday from 25 people to 10 people in an effort to curb the rise in cases. This restriction will last through Dec. 4.

State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, according to guidance released earlier this week from NCDHHS. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms, but the tests can miss some infections.

Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

Gathering in large groups in the traditional Black Friday shopping tradition is ill advised, the NCDHHS guidance said.

According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.