Burke adds 207 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Burke County added 207 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Sunday but the number of active cases has declined.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 23,009 total cases on Monday, up from 22,802 cases on Friday. The dashboard also showed the county has 1,637 active cases on Monday, down from 2,159 active cases on Friday.
But hospitalizations due to the virus in the county remain high.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 39 COVID-19 patients — 16 vaccinated — with seven of those patients in the intensive care unit — two vaccinated — on Monday. The health system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 152 patients.
The virus has, so far, claimed 290 lives in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,327 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 26.9% and 4,882 people hospitalized across the state on Monday. The virus has claimed 162 lives over the weekend for a total of 20,757 North Carolinians by Monday, up from 20,595 people on Friday.
As the county is seeing a high number of virus cases, the state is conducting a testing clinic in the county.
The health department said it will not be conducting COVID-19 testing for the next three weeks. Instead, it said until further notice, testing will be conducted through the state with a mass testing clinic in the parking lot of Burkemont Baptist Church, located at 4668 Burkemont Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic and results will be given in two days or less, the health department said in a release. The health department is asking for patience from those coming to the large-scale testing event.
“Burke County community, we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus. As we have seen, the Omicron variant is very contagious,” the health department said in its release on Friday. “You can help in several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, staying 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
CDC guidance
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.