Burke adds 207 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic and results will be given in two days or less, the health department said in a release. The health department is asking for patience from those coming to the large-scale testing event.

“Burke County community, we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus. As we have seen, the Omicron variant is very contagious,” the health department said in its release on Friday. “You can help in several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, staying 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”

CDC guidance

The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says: