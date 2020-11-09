Burke adds 24 COVID-19 cases to total

“We are moving into the holiday season where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends, neighbors, etc. Any of these types of gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings.”

The county says people should not host or attend gatherings if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they are waiting on COVID-19 test results, if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, if they have been told by the Burke County Health Department to isolate or quarantine, or if they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“No gatherings can exceed the current limits within the governor’s executive order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors,” the briefing read. “Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus. If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wears their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than six feet away from others.”

The county also encourages people in the community to get a flu shot if they haven’t done so already, noting that it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in the area, along with COVID-19.