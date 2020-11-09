Burke adds 24 COVID-19 cases to total

Burke County added 24 COVID-19 cases to its grand total between Sunday and Monday, according to a press briefing from the county.
The county arrived at 3,338 total cases, an increase from Sunday’s report of 3,304.
Burke’s online COVID-19 dashboard, whose numbers tend to lag behind those on the daily briefings, reported Monday there were 459 active cases and that 2,787 patients had recovered from the virus out of 3,309 positive tests in the county. Eight people were hospitalized at that time. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remained at 63.
Close contact (55.6 percent), community spread (32.2 percent) and congregative living (12 percent) are the top sources of exposure, according to the Burke online COVID-19 dashboard.
“Most of our positive cases are community spread due to all types of gatherings such as Halloween parties, sports activities, other parties, etc. and close contacts such as members of households,” Monday’s briefing read. “We are asking residents not to attend gatherings of any kind, especially when they are sick. We know that everyone wants to get out and go to these activities and return completely to normal, but unfortunately, those who attend these events, whether they know they are sick or not, will only spread this infection among those attending the gathering and then within their household/family.
“We are moving into the holiday season where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends, neighbors, etc. Any of these types of gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings.”
The county says people should not host or attend gatherings if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they are waiting on COVID-19 test results, if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, if they have been told by the Burke County Health Department to isolate or quarantine, or if they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“No gatherings can exceed the current limits within the governor’s executive order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors,” the briefing read. “Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus. If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wears their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than six feet away from others.”
The county also encourages people in the community to get a flu shot if they haven’t done so already, noting that it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in the area, along with COVID-19.
The briefing also said the county has received social gathering guidance and will publish the information on the health department’s Facebook page, on the county COVID-19 website and in media briefings soon.
Statewide, numbers published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday morning reported 294,860 total coronavirus cases — an increase of 1,521 from Sunday — and 1,169 people actively hospitalized — an increase of 22 from Sunday. An additional eight deaths were reported across the state, bringing that total to 4,615. The positive test rate was reported at 6.6 percent.
NCDHHS published new guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings and Black Friday shopping on Monday to help North Carolinians gauge the risks, protect their friends and loved ones, and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, in a release. “If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends.”
If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, the release said. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms. However, a screening test can miss some infections. Additionally, a negative test only gives information for that point in time. Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
“Consider getting a screening test ahead of your Thanksgiving travel or gathering,” Cohen said in the release. “If you test positive, stay home and isolate. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. Wear a mask and practice all three Ws, including keeping six feet of distance from others and washing hand often.”
During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times, the release said.
According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. And people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.
Individuals who do shop in person should follow the three Ws and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity, the release said.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
