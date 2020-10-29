Burke adds 29 new COVID-19 cases to its total

Burke County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Thursday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,062 cases Thursday, up from 3,033 Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily Health Department briefing, showed on Thursday that 2,551 of the total cases have recovered and 432 people are still sick with COVID-19. It also showed that six people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.

The department has previously reported 58 county residents have died due to the virus.

Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary way the virus is spread in the community, according to the dashboard.

Health officials have been pleading with people not to go to work or out in public if they are sick. One of the first signs of COVID-19 is losing the senses of taste and smell. Local health officials have said if someone loses either, he or she should be tested for COVID-19.

Local and state health officials also have been asking people to follow the three W's — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer.