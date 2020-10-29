Burke adds 29 new COVID-19 cases to its total

Burke County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,062 cases Thursday, up from 3,033 Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily Health Department briefing, showed on Thursday that 2,551 of the total cases have recovered and 432 people are still sick with COVID-19. It also showed that six people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.
The department has previously reported 58 county residents have died due to the virus.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary way the virus is spread in the community, according to the dashboard.
Health officials have been pleading with people not to go to work or out in public if they are sick. One of the first signs of COVID-19 is losing the senses of taste and smell. Local health officials have said if someone loses either, he or she should be tested for COVID-19.
Local and state health officials also have been asking people to follow the three W's — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer.
State officials have said that as the numbers continue to move in the wrong direction, it is more important than ever that North Carolinians use the tools available to slow the spread of the virus. Masks have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially if worn correctly and collectively, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said. The department has information on the effectiveness of masks at https://bit.ly/3dA7hlK.
Halloween tips
With Halloween coming up this weekend, the Health Department’s briefings also are offering some tips for ways to stay safe and healthy.
Examples of low-risk Halloween activities include:
- Carving and decorating pumpkins outside while socially distanced with friends and neighbors.
- Decorating the house.
- Outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts.
- Virtual costume contests.
- Halloween movie nights at home.
- Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches with household members.
Moderate-risk activities include:
- No- or low-touch trick-or-treating.
- Preparing individually wrapped goody bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up at the end of the driveway or the edge of the yard.
- Individual pieces of candy spaced out on tables for trick-or-treaters to take themselves.
- Gently tossing candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away.
- Using a “candy chute” to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters.
- Reverse trick-or-treating where children dress in costumes at home for neighbors to walk or drive by to drop off candy.
- Small outdoor costume parades that are socially distanced.
- Outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing.
- Outdoor Halloween movie nights with friends and family who are socially distanced.
“Halloween is this weekend and with cases of close contacts and community spread not slowing, the Health Department is asking residents to only participate in the lower- to moderate-risk activities for Halloween listed in the state’s guidance,” the briefing reads.
State cases
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,885 new cases Thursday, up from 2,253 Wednesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 6.4%, for a total of 269,021 cases statewide.
Of the total cases in the state, the department reported Monday that 231,611 have recovered.
The department also reported a total of 4,283 deaths from the virus, up from 4,245 deaths Wednesday. It reported 1,181 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.