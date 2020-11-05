Burke adds 30 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Burke County, with 30 new cases added to its total on Thursday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,251 cases on Thursday, up from 3,221 cases on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,683 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that seven people in the county are currently hospitalized and there have been 63 residents die from the virus.

Of the cases that have been reported in Burke County since the first case on March 24, the largest numbers have been in those of workforce age.

The age group that has seen the largest number of infections have been those between 30 to 39 with 602 cases, followed by those between 20 and 29 with 522 cases and those between 40 and 49 with 510 cases. The age group of 50 to 59 have had 460 cases, followed by those 60 to 69 with 305 cases. There have been 367 cases in the age groups of 70 and older in Burke County, according to the dashboard.

And the younger ages are not immune to the virus.