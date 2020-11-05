Burke adds 30 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Burke County, with 30 new cases added to its total on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,251 cases on Thursday, up from 3,221 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,683 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that seven people in the county are currently hospitalized and there have been 63 residents die from the virus.
Of the cases that have been reported in Burke County since the first case on March 24, the largest numbers have been in those of workforce age.
The age group that has seen the largest number of infections have been those between 30 to 39 with 602 cases, followed by those between 20 and 29 with 522 cases and those between 40 and 49 with 510 cases. The age group of 50 to 59 have had 460 cases, followed by those 60 to 69 with 305 cases. There have been 367 cases in the age groups of 70 and older in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
And the younger ages are not immune to the virus.
The county’s dashboard shows that 139 cases have been in those from birth to 9 years old, while 278 cases have been found in those 10 to 19 years old.
The county virus dashboard shows the primary way the virus is spreading in Burke County is through close contacts.
The health department and state officials said Thursday that as the holidays are approaching where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends, neighbors, gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings, the department said.
The health department laid out guidelines for residents to follow regarding gatherings to keep the virus at bay.
The health department says folks should not host or attend a gathering if:
- You have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- You are waiting on test results.
- You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
- You have been told by the health department to quarantine or isolate.
- You may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The health department’s daily briefing on Thursday said no gatherings can exceed the current limits within the Governor’s Executive Order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus, it said.
Those who plan to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations should make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others, the health department said.
The health department received social gathering guidance and will be posting the complete packet on its Facebook page and COVID-19 webpage.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,859 new cases on Thursday for a total number of cases of 285,661 throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 6.6 percent. The department reported a total of 4,548 deaths on Thursday, up from 4,507 deaths on Wednesday, and 1,193 people are currently hospitalized in the state.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 246,318 of them are presumed recovered.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
