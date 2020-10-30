Burke adds 33 new cases

Burke County added another 33 cases of COVID-19 to its total Friday, and health officials are warning people to take precautions on Halloween.

The Burke Count Health Department reported a total of 3,095 cases Friday, up from 3,062 cases Thursday.

On Friday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the daily briefings from the Health Department, showed that 2,562 of the total cases have recovered and that eight people are hospitalized. The county has previously reported that 58 residents have died due to the virus. The Health Department said the dashboard will not be updated until late Sunday evening. Daily evening updates will begin again Monday.

A Friday report in The New York Times was headlined “United States Records Its Worst Week Yet for Virus Cases” and included maps of new cases and deaths. On the map that shows U.S. counties where deaths peaked in the last month and last week, Burke County was highlighted as one that saw a peak in the last week.

As of Friday, four deaths in Burke County were reported for the week.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the cluster of COVID-19 outbreak at Icard Elementary School has 12 cases, with three children and nine staff members infected.