Burke adds 33 new cases

Burke County added another 33 cases of COVID-19 to its total Friday, and health officials are warning people to take precautions on Halloween.
The Burke Count Health Department reported a total of 3,095 cases Friday, up from 3,062 cases Thursday.
On Friday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the daily briefings from the Health Department, showed that 2,562 of the total cases have recovered and that eight people are hospitalized. The county has previously reported that 58 residents have died due to the virus. The Health Department said the dashboard will not be updated until late Sunday evening. Daily evening updates will begin again Monday.
A Friday report in The New York Times was headlined “United States Records Its Worst Week Yet for Virus Cases” and included maps of new cases and deaths. On the map that shows U.S. counties where deaths peaked in the last month and last week, Burke County was highlighted as one that saw a peak in the last week.
As of Friday, four deaths in Burke County were reported for the week.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the cluster of COVID-19 outbreak at Icard Elementary School has 12 cases, with three children and nine staff members infected.
The department updated its congregate living outbreak list on Friday. The Burke County facilities on the list have maintained the same numbers for several updates. On the list in Burke County is:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 104 cases, with 72 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard with a total of 68 total cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley — Assisted Living & Memory Care has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 38 cases, with 10 residents and 28 staff members.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has two active virus cases.
The Burke County Health Department is warning residents that with Halloween on Saturday and with cases of close contacts and community spread not slowing, it is asking residents to only participate in the lower- to -moderate risk activities listed in the state’s guidance.
Examples of low-risk Halloween activities include:
- Carving and decorating pumpkins outside while socially distanced with friends and neighbors.
- Decorating the house.
- Outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts.
- Virtual costume contests.
- Halloween movie nights at home.
- Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches with household members.
Moderate-risk activities include:
- No- or low-touch trick-or-treating.
- Preparing individually wrapped goody bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up at the end of the driveway or the edge of the yard.
- Individual pieces of candy spaced out on tables for trick-or-treaters to take themselves.
- Gently tossing candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away.
- Using a “candy chute” to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters.
- Reverse trick-or-treating where children dress in costumes at home for neighbors to walk or drive by to drop off candy.
- Small outdoor costume parades that are socially distanced.
- Outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing.
- Outdoor Halloween movie nights with friends and family who are socially distanced.
Health officials are asking those who are sick to stay home and everyone to wear face coverings and wash their hands often to slow the spread of the virus within the community.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” a Health Department briefing says.
State cases
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 6.2% for a total of 271,830 cases throughout the state.
Of the total cases in the state, the department reported Monday that 231,611 have recovered.
The department also reported a total of 4,332 deaths Friday, up from 4,283 deaths Thursday. It reported 1,196 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
