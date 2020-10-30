Burke adds 33 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added another 33 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Friday, and health officials are warning people to take precautions on Halloween.
The Burke Count Health Department reported a total of 3,095 cases on Friday, up from 3,062 cases on Thursday.
On Friday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the daily briefings from the health department, showed that of the total cases, 2,562 have recovered. It also showed that eight people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported that 58 residents have died due to the virus. The health department said the dashboard will not be updated this weekend until late Sunday evening. Daily evening updates will begin again on Monday.
A New York Times story on Friday, “United States Records Its Worst Week Yet for Virus Cases,” included maps of new cases and deaths and states that saw the highest hospitalization from the virus.
On the map that shows counties in the U.S. where deaths peaked in the last month and last week, Burke County was highlighted as one that saw a peak in deaths in the last week.
As of Friday, four deaths in Burke County were reported this week.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday the cluster of COVID-19 outbreak at Icard Elementary School has a total of 12 cases of the virus, with three children and nine staff members infected.
NCDHHS updated its congregate living outbreak list on Friday. The facilities on the list in Burke County have maintained the same numbers for several updates. On the list in Burke County is:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 104 cases, with 72 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard with a total of 68 total cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 38 cases, with 10 residents and 28 staff members.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has two active cases of the virus in the facility.
The Burke County Health Department is warning residents that with Halloween on Saturday and with cases of close contacts and community spread not slowing, it is asking residents to only participate in the lower- to -moderate risk activities listed in the state’s guidance.
Some examples provided of low-risk Halloween activities include carving and decorating pumpkins outside while socially distanced with friends and neighbors, decorating the house, outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests, Halloween movie nights at home, and scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches with household members.
Moderate-risk activities include no- or low-touch trick-or-treating, preparing individually wrapped goody bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up at the end of the driveway or edge of the yard, individual pieces of candy spaced out on tables for trick-or-treaters to take themselves, gently tossing candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away, using a “candy chute” to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters, reverse trick-or-treating where children dress in costumes at home for neighbors to walk or drive by to drop off candy, small outdoor costume parades that are socially distanced, outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing required, and outdoor Halloween movie nights with friends and family who are socially distanced.
Health officials are asking those who are sick to stay at home and everyone else to wear face coverings and wash their hands often to slow the spread of the virus within the community.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” the health department briefing says.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 2,809 new cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positive rate of 6.2% for a total of 271,830 cases throughout the state.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 231,611 of them have recovered.
The department also reported a total of 4,332 deaths on Friday, up from 4,283 deaths from the virus on Thursday. It reported 1,196 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
