Burke adds 33 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added another 33 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Friday, and health officials are warning people to take precautions on Halloween.

The Burke Count Health Department reported a total of 3,095 cases on Friday, up from 3,062 cases on Thursday.

On Friday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the daily briefings from the health department, showed that of the total cases, 2,562 have recovered. It also showed that eight people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported that 58 residents have died due to the virus. The health department said the dashboard will not be updated this weekend until late Sunday evening. Daily evening updates will begin again on Monday.

A New York Times story on Friday, “United States Records Its Worst Week Yet for Virus Cases,” included maps of new cases and deaths and states that saw the highest hospitalization from the virus.

On the map that shows counties in the U.S. where deaths peaked in the last month and last week, Burke County was highlighted as one that saw a peak in deaths in the last week.

As of Friday, four deaths in Burke County were reported this week.