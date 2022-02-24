Burke adds 60 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County is still seeing new cases of COVID-19 but it appears the virus is on the decline in the county and across the state.

The county added 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday for a total of 25,030 cases, up from 24,970 total cases on Tuesday. The dashboard reported 419 active COVID-19 cases in Burke County. The county has reported 316 deaths due to the virus so far.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 14 COVID-19 patients - 11 unvaccinated – with five of them in the intensive care unit - four unvaccinated – on Thursday. It also reported it had 30 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,650 new virus cases on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%, and 1,982 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 59 new deaths for a total of 22,449 deaths on Thursday, up from 22,390 deaths on Wednesday.