Burke adds 60 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County is still seeing new cases of COVID-19 but it appears the virus is on the decline in the county and across the state.
The county added 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday for a total of 25,030 cases, up from 24,970 total cases on Tuesday. The dashboard reported 419 active COVID-19 cases in Burke County. The county has reported 316 deaths due to the virus so far.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 14 COVID-19 patients - 11 unvaccinated – with five of them in the intensive care unit - four unvaccinated – on Thursday. It also reported it had 30 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,650 new virus cases on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%, and 1,982 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 59 new deaths for a total of 22,449 deaths on Thursday, up from 22,390 deaths on Wednesday.
Even though the number of cases is declining, the health department is encouraging people to continue to follow protocols including staying home when not feeling well, practicing good handwashing, keeping a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The health department offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.