Burke adds another death, surpasses 2,000 cases

Another person has died in Burke County after contracting COVID-19.
The person, who was in their 70s and hospitalized, died from their underlying medical conditions after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department on Friday.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.
The county also added eight cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 2,004 cases, up from the 1,996 total cases reported Thursday.
Burke County’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 1,998 total cases on Friday afternoon, showed there were 1,708 recoveries in the county, with 11 people hospitalized because of the virus.
A case in a resident at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center also was reported for the first time Friday, along with another case in a staff member. That brought JIRDC’s total cases up to 19, with 18 cases in staff members and one case in a resident.
Also newly reported Friday was a cluster at the First Baptist Church of Icard Enrichment Center, a child care facility where 10 staff members and two children have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first outbreak at a child care or school setting in Burke County that has been reported by the state.
At Carolina Rehab of Burke, 49 residents have contracted the virus along with 12 staff members for a total of 61 cases. Nine residents have died from the virus.
Cases at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation have remained steady, with 57 residents and 33 staff members testing positive for the virus. There have been 13 deaths at the facility associated with COVID-19.
Cases across the state also were up Friday.
The state reported a total of 162,491 cases of COVID-19, with 2,652 deaths and 970 people hospitalized because of it, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The average testing turnaround time, or the time it takes to receive results since a person was tested, was down to 2.1 days across the state, NCDHHS reported.
NCDHHS has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set for Sunday at 301 E. Meeting St. in Morganton on a first-come, first-served basis from 2-5 p.m. The testing clinic is meant especially for the Spanish-speaking community but all are welcome, according to the release from the Health Department.
Those going to the event are asked to stay in their cars for the testing. For information, contact El Centro de Trabajadores by calling Bcailio at 828-432-5080 or Gregoria at 828-604-0016.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.