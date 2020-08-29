Burke adds another death, surpasses 2,000 cases

Another person has died in Burke County after contracting COVID-19.

The person, who was in their 70s and hospitalized, died from their underlying medical conditions after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department on Friday.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.

The county also added eight cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 2,004 cases, up from the 1,996 total cases reported Thursday.

Burke County’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 1,998 total cases on Friday afternoon, showed there were 1,708 recoveries in the county, with 11 people hospitalized because of the virus.

A case in a resident at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center also was reported for the first time Friday, along with another case in a staff member. That brought JIRDC’s total cases up to 19, with 18 cases in staff members and one case in a resident.

Also newly reported Friday was a cluster at the First Baptist Church of Icard Enrichment Center, a child care facility where 10 staff members and two children have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first outbreak at a child care or school setting in Burke County that has been reported by the state.

At Carolina Rehab of Burke, 49 residents have contracted the virus along with 12 staff members for a total of 61 cases. Nine residents have died from the virus.

Cases at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation have remained steady, with 57 residents and 33 staff members testing positive for the virus. There have been 13 deaths at the facility associated with COVID-19.