Burke adds hundreds of COVID-19 cases over month

Burke County has added more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in a month.

And that doesn’t account for positive results with home tests.

The Burke County Health Department said on Thursday the county has had 27,190 cumulative cases of the virus since the first case was reported. That total is up from 26,672 total cumulative cases on June 10. As of Wednesday, the county was reporting 68 active cases of the virus.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department, said the county had a slight increase of virus cases in June. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 24,613 cases during the week ending July 2, with 3,245 of those cases being reinfections.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday that it had five COVID-19 patients in its hospital but none in intensive care, and it had 48 patients in its COVID virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that 889 people were hospitalized with the virus during the week ending July 2.

The Burke County Health Department said it has received a shipment of 225 at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Each kit comes with two tests per box and results are ready in approximately 10 minutes.

The kits are free and available to the public for pick-up at the health department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who need a testing kit but are unable to pick it up can call 828-764-9150 to speak to someone about alternative options, according to the health department.

Burke County residents also are eligible for free at-home COVID testing kits that can be accessed through www.covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233. The testing kits will be shipped directly to you, the department said.

The health department also started giving COVID vaccines to children 6 months old to 4 years old on July 1.

COVID-19 vaccines continues to be scheduled on Fridays by appointment at the health department.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.

Monkeypox

The federal government has allocated to North Carolina 444 doses of Jynneos, a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox, NCDHHS said in a release.

The doses have been allocated to seven local health departments to ensure access across the state. As additional doses become available, more locations will be added, it said.

Those health departments are in Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake counties.

NCDHHS said monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex, it said.

NCDHHS said anyone can get monkeypox, but many of the cases identified in the current outbreak have been in men who have sex with men. Cases have been able to be identified in part thanks to the vigilance of those who sought testing when concerns arose leading to the recognition that monkeypox was spreading in the U.S., the department said.

Monkeypox has been present or is spreading in several locations in Europe and parts of California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas, NCDHHS said.