Burke adds nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

Burke County saw 96 cases of COVID-19 over two days added to its total Saturday and the state has set a record for new cases.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 6,476, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The total number of cases had not been updated since Thursday.
The department said the new cases are from a backlog of cases getting reported by outside testing sites, new testing sites and cases reported through the state’s disease surveillance system. It also said cases increased because of the additional testing encouraged by state health officials over the holidays.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 1,337 active cases of the novel coronavirus were reported. That was up from the 1,100 active cases reported on the dashboard Wednesday when it was last updated.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also recently launched an online dashboard to keep track of COVID-19 statistics.
According to the CHSBR dashboard, there were 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 5 a.m. Saturday. Six of those patients were in the intensive care unit.
The state started the New Year by breaking COVID-19 key metric records, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 9,527 new cases Friday and another 9,356 new cases Saturday, according to a release from NCDHHS.
On Saturday, 15.5% of tests were positive, 3,479 people were hospitalized and 783 of those people were in the ICU, the NCDHHS release said.
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in the release. “We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state. I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Burke County, but it remains in Phase 1a which focuses mainly on those who work with COVID-19 patients or handle the bodies of those who have died from the virus, and long-term care staff and residents.
NCDHHS has established the guidelines that all vaccine distributors in the state must abide.
The Burke County Health Department has said it will make the public aware as soon as it can when vaccines are made available to members of the general public.
The holidays may be over, but face coverings remain mandatory any time someone is gathering indoors with people who do not live with them, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The modified stay-at-home order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other.
Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.