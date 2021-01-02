Burke adds nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

The state reported 9,527 new cases Friday and another 9,356 new cases Saturday, according to a release from NCDHHS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, 15.5% of tests were positive, 3,479 people were hospitalized and 783 of those people were in the ICU, the NCDHHS release said.

Samaritan’s Purse builds field hospital in Lenoir to serve Burke, surrounding counties LENOIR — Crews were busy on a rainy Friday in Caldwell County setting the stage for a 30-bed…

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in the release. “We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state. I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Burke County, but it remains in Phase 1a which focuses mainly on those who work with COVID-19 patients or handle the bodies of those who have died from the virus, and long-term care staff and residents.

NCDHHS has established the guidelines that all vaccine distributors in the state must abide.

The Burke County Health Department has said it will make the public aware as soon as it can when vaccines are made available to members of the general public.