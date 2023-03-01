If you’ve been looking for a furry best friend, Burke County Animal Services has a deal for you.

Until Saturday, all dog and cat adoptions at Animal Services are $20, which includes vaccinations, preventatives and spay/neuter.

It’s an emergency adoption special to clear some space at the shelter due to a hoarding case Animal Control is working, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Animal Services. She said Animal Control found 30 dogs living in a home in deplorable conditions and their owner had to be hospitalized due to mental health issues. As of Tuesday, 15 of the dogs had been brought to Animal Services and she said they were hoping to get the other 15 dogs by today.

“We're just trying to make kennel space to be able to bring them in,” Settlemyre said about the shelter space.

The seizure of 15 of the dogs took the number of dogs at the shelter to capacity, Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre said the house where the dogs were living is probably one of the worst Animal Control officers have investigated.

She said there were 17 of the dogs living in the house that had feces and urine all over the floor. The dogs appeared to have never been outside, she said.

Settlemyre said in addition to people willing to adopt or foster, Animal Services needs volunteers to help the dogs decompress and become socialized.

She said the dogs Animal Services has taken in from the hoarding situation are pretty freaked out but they all seem friendly. She said the dogs don't understand what's happening to them.

Settlemyre said the volunteers are needed to just sit in the kennel with the dogs and talk to them in a soothing voice until they start to approach them. Once that happens, staff and volunteers will try to get the dogs out of the kennel to do a little more with them, she said.

“But just that short decompression period where they're learning that people are okay, we're offering them yummy, yummy treats and things like that is really important right now,” Settlemyre said.

Those who can’t foster, adopt or volunteer can help out monetarily.

“We really need a bigger shelter to help with cases like this, and if anybody wants to support that, please donate to our Animal Services Foundation for a new building,” Settlemyre said.

To see the animals available for adoption or adopt or foster an animal or two, stop by Burke County Animal Services, located at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton.

People can donate to Burke County Animal Services Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Burke County Animal Shelter, via PayPal on the foundation’s website at www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680 or dropped off Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Burke County Animal Shelter, 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.