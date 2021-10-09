Burke animal services seize 2 emaciated horses

VALDESE -- Armed with a new ordinance approved on Tuesday, Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated and injured horses from a farm in Valdese on Friday night.

Animal Services has been investigating the condition of horses on a farm on Lakeview Acres Road in Valdese for at least a month, according to animal services documents.

The horses were seized for possible animal abuse, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.

Settlemyre said on Saturday morning that the two horses are in extremely poor condition.

“We have the vet out here with them right now and she says it's really bad," Settlemyre said. "One of the horses, she's not going to be able to be rehabilitated. All we can really do is kind of try and keep her comfortable for the next little while, and they're about to work on our stallion right now. He's got a really severe wound, a possible broken leg. Both of them are emaciated, and so they're in very poor condition.”

While there were other horses on the property, Settlemyre said they were only able to seize the ones that were in imminent danger, needing immediate veterinarian care.