Burke animal services seize 2 emaciated horses

VALDESE -- Armed with a new ordinance approved on Tuesday, Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated and injured horses from a farm in Valdese on Friday night.
Animal Services has been investigating the condition of horses on a farm on Lakeview Acres Road in Valdese for at least a month, according to animal services documents.
The horses were seized for possible animal abuse, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.
Settlemyre said on Saturday morning that the two horses are in extremely poor condition.
“We have the vet out here with them right now and she says it's really bad," Settlemyre said. "One of the horses, she's not going to be able to be rehabilitated. All we can really do is kind of try and keep her comfortable for the next little while, and they're about to work on our stallion right now. He's got a really severe wound, a possible broken leg. Both of them are emaciated, and so they're in very poor condition.”
While there were other horses on the property, Settlemyre said they were only able to seize the ones that were in imminent danger, needing immediate veterinarian care.
The female horse that was seized was in the worst condition of the two. Settlemyre said the game plan is to try and keep her comfortable for the next little while, just to see if she is going to make a turn for the better. Settlemyre said even if the horse does improve, no one will be able to ride her but the goal is to make her pain-free.
However, if she doesn’t improve, the horse will likely have to be humanely euthanized, Settlemyre said.
She said they are really concerned about re-feeding syndrome, so the horses will have to have really small, frequent meals, so that is going to require some attention from staff and volunteers.
Animal Services first viewed the horses in a field on Sept. 1 and talked to the owner several days later. An incident report from Sept. 1 says they discovered six horses in a field at the property that had a round bale of hay, but there was one horse that was thin and one that was extremely thin. The report says the pasture appeared poor, with minimal grass.
When Animal Services went back out to the property on Sept. 8, there was no sign of the emaciated horse that was there on Sept. 1. When Animal Services staff asked about that horse, the owner said the horse had fallen into a ditch and could not get back up and passed away, according to the incident report.
When asked why the horse was so thin, the owner told Animal Services staff that the horse was pretty wild and he was unable to pin her or deworm her to properly care for her, the report said. A white mare also was in a back pasture by herself and was emaciated. She had a swollen knee, and due to her arthritis, she could not be pinned. The owner told Animal Services that he is supplementing her with sweet feed and dewormed her last week. He told them he purchased the mare at an auction about a a month prior and said she had gained weight, the incident report said.
The report said there were two horses pinned in the barn on the property that were in manure about 3 feet deep and their heads were approaching the roof rafters.
Animal Services told the owner that the horses couldn’t stay in the stalls and they needed to be moved to clean stalls. The owner told staff that he was physically unable to clean the stalls, the incident report said.
Animal Services told the owner he needed to figure out a way to get the stalls cleaned either by taking it on little by little or hiring help and they would be back to check on the horses and conditions, according to the report.
On Tuesday, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1, with Maynard Taylor opposing, to amend the county animal ordinance that would allow animal enforcement officers to obtain warrants to investigate animal cruelty cases. The amended ordinance section allows animal enforcement, who are not sworn officers, to “obtain administrative search and inspection warrants and conduct other lawful searches and inspections” as permitted by state law, if the owner doesn’t give consent to search the premises.
County officials said the sheriff’s office helped with the seizure of the two horses on Friday.
The owner of the horses could face charges, Settlemyre said.