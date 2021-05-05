Burke approves agreement for how opioid lawsuit money would be spent

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 2019, the opioid prescription rate in Burke County was 67 for every 100 people.

Burke County officials said last year there’s a possibility the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility building in Morganton could be used for a long-term drug treatment facility.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the county is still actively looking at the facility as a treatment facility.

He said it will be a question of whether the final version of the rules for how the lawsuit settlement money can be spent will allow for unfitting the building into a clinical setting. Steen said the cost to remodel the building for a treatment facility has been estimated at $2.5 million to $3 million.

The plan is not just to have a long-term treatment facility in Burke, but to also link it with Western Piedmont Community College so those in treatment can get training for trade that will provide a new life for them, Steen said.

“If we can turn a few around, that would mean a lot to the board (of commissioners) and to me, and I think about anybody here that cares about other people,” Steen said.