Burke approves agreement for how opioid lawsuit money would be spent

Burke County has signed onto an agreement that determines how money from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors would be distributed and spent.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon for a Memorandum of Agreement with the state and other counties. The resolution says, in part, state and county officials who sued opioid manufacturers and distributors anticipate a settlement in the national litigation soon.
The North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners said in a release Memorandum of Agreement governs how the proceeds of any future national settlement or bankruptcy resolution with drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma would be used. The potential lawsuit settlements and resolutions could bring as much as $850 million to North Carolina over an 18-year period to support state and local efforts to address the epidemic, a joint release from Stein’s office and the association said.
The county resolution says the agreement ensures settlement money will come back to communities and be used “to help abate the harm.”
The resolution says, in part, “As of 2019, the opioid epidemic had taken the lives of more than 16,500 North Carolinians, torn families apart, and ravaged communities from the mountains to the coast.” It says local governments are on the front lines of the opioid crisis, which has imposed significant and continuing costs for health care, criminal justice and social service systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 2019, the opioid prescription rate in Burke County was 67 for every 100 people.
Burke County officials said last year there’s a possibility the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility building in Morganton could be used for a long-term drug treatment facility.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the county is still actively looking at the facility as a treatment facility.
He said it will be a question of whether the final version of the rules for how the lawsuit settlement money can be spent will allow for unfitting the building into a clinical setting. Steen said the cost to remodel the building for a treatment facility has been estimated at $2.5 million to $3 million.
The plan is not just to have a long-term treatment facility in Burke, but to also link it with Western Piedmont Community College so those in treatment can get training for trade that will provide a new life for them, Steen said.
“If we can turn a few around, that would mean a lot to the board (of commissioners) and to me, and I think about anybody here that cares about other people,” Steen said.
Burke County announced in February 2018 that it was joining other counties across the U.S. when it filed a lawsuit in federal court against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.
The lawsuit claims negligence and negligent misrepresentation, civil conspiracy, fraud, violation of the North Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and violations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by the manufacturers and distributors and says they have created a public nuisance.