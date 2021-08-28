Burke board votes to buy property for new animal shelter

The design included a separate get-acquainted rooms for cats and dogs, animal kitchen, laundry, food and litter storage, cleaning equipment room for dogs, grooming room, cat workroom and euthanasia room and an enclosed sally port, various types of dog runs, including one for nursing mothers and one for puppies, and a cat sun porch. It also included a medical clinic and two additional offices for future positions.

Steen said on Wednesday that given how successful animal services staff has been in adopting, fostering and returning animals to their owners, the original proposed size of a new shelter could be scaled back.

While euthanization rates have decreased over the last three years, intake of cats and dogs also has decreased.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019, intake of dogs was 515, with 112 euthanized, and intake of cats was 663, with 304 euthanized, according to information from the county. From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, intake of dogs was 332, with 23 euthanized, and intake of cats was 569, with 84 euthanized, according to the information.

As for how soon the county could start construction on a new facility, Steen said they need to get the soil tests on the property back, have discussions with commissioners and get the design work completed for this specific site. He said the earliest a new shelter, or animal center, could start is with the 2022-23 budget year.