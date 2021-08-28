Burke board votes to buy property for new animal shelter

Burke County is one step closer to a new animal shelter.
On Tuesday, the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved spending $35,000 to buy around 2.5 acres from Burke County Public Schools on Kirksey Drive where it plans to build a new shelter. The property, which sits between the Burke County 911 Communications Center and the Burke County Public Schools bus garage, would be added to adjacent property the county owns to build a shelter, according to county officials. The county owns 17.03 acres there, which includes the land the 911 center sits on, said Burke County Manager Bryan Steen.
The property is near the current animal shelter on Kirksey Drive.
In addition to the $35,000 for the land, commissioners also approved up to $10,000 for soil testing of the property. The money for both will come from the county’s fund balance (savings).
Steen said the location is on a large road with easy access. Due to the 911 center, the property already has a driveway that an animal shelter could access, he said.
The current Burke County Animal Services (shelter) is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.
In 2019, commissioners contracted with Shelter Planners of America for an animal shelter facility needs assessment.
The needs assessment called for 10,787 square feet of enclosed space, with an additional 3,127 square feet of exterior space. The interior space was proposed to include 3,554 square feet to house animals, while 3,236 square feet would be used for administrative areas and 2,059 square feet would house a medical clinic. Another 1,938 square feet would house animal support areas.
The design included a separate get-acquainted rooms for cats and dogs, animal kitchen, laundry, food and litter storage, cleaning equipment room for dogs, grooming room, cat workroom and euthanasia room and an enclosed sally port, various types of dog runs, including one for nursing mothers and one for puppies, and a cat sun porch. It also included a medical clinic and two additional offices for future positions.
Steen said on Wednesday that given how successful animal services staff has been in adopting, fostering and returning animals to their owners, the original proposed size of a new shelter could be scaled back.
While euthanization rates have decreased over the last three years, intake of cats and dogs also has decreased.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019, intake of dogs was 515, with 112 euthanized, and intake of cats was 663, with 304 euthanized, according to information from the county. From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, intake of dogs was 332, with 23 euthanized, and intake of cats was 569, with 84 euthanized, according to the information.
As for how soon the county could start construction on a new facility, Steen said they need to get the soil tests on the property back, have discussions with commissioners and get the design work completed for this specific site. He said the earliest a new shelter, or animal center, could start is with the 2022-23 budget year.