Burke breaks 3,600 cases of COVID-19

For counties to be categorized as red, they must have more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days and either a percent positive rate higher than 10% or a high impact on county hospitals. To be categorized as orange, counties must have 101 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days and either a percent positive rate between 8 to 10% or a moderate impact on county hospitals.

All other counties are listed as significant community spread.

When the state debuted the new tracker Tuesday, Burke County was categorized as yellow for significant community spread. Caldwell County was listed as orange for substantial community spread, and Avery County was listed as red for critical community spread.

The new tool lists advice for people, businesses, community organizations and public officials. It will be updated the second week of each month.

Some of those tools include the same ones that have been encouraged for months: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.