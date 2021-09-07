Burke businesses adjust to increase in COVID cases

Local businesses are still trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are now struggling to stay afloat during the continued staffing pandemic.
Restaurants, retail locations and many other businesses are in desperate need of staff members in order to keep their storefronts open. The lack of workers has forced many businesses to decrease their hours open throughout the week and some have shut down their interior dining spaces again.
This has forced some restaurants to resort back to pickups and drive-thru service only.
Burke County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. As of Tuesday, there were 1,354 active cases in Burke County, according to the Burke County Health Department.
Businesses are desperate for workers and many are offering sign-on bonuses and incentives for people to apply for jobs. Many establishments are also asking for the community to understand that material shortages are affecting their business and they are doing what they can to make sure customers are given what they want.
Amanda Dowell, owner of Toasted and Rolled, is one of the local business owners whose business hours have changed due to lack of staff. She is grateful for the support of the county during this time, but is in need of staff members to further serve the community.
“We are definitely hiring,” Dowell said. “We’re looking for a manager’s position and we’re still looking for people that are reliable. Right now, we’ve closed the business every day but Thursday, Friday and Saturday because we just have kids that are in high school working for us. They can’t get there until after school and they can only work near the end of the week.
“If we have more people that apply, we can open up more days … If we have a lot of people apply, then we can start opening up Tuesday through Saturday again but we’ll probably need three or four people at that point.”
Despite being short staffed, Dowell is working to continue providing for her customers. She wants to remind customers that business owners are doing their best to provide through this difficult time.
Craig Merrill, co-owner of Merrill Mischief, is one of the newly opened businesses in Morganton. He wants to thank his customers for their continued support as they continue to push through the pandemic.
He also wants to make sure his customers stay safe while they are in the store, so masks are required for Merrill Mischief staff and extensive cleaning is enforced in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.
“Basically, what we’ve done is we wear masks in the store,” Merrill said. “We don’t require customers to do it, but all our employees are wearing masks. We are also wiping down surfaces and following the normal protocol as well … business has gone down a little bit, but we just opened our online store. We thought the COVID cases were going to go up and stuff like that, so hopefully the online store will help boost more sales in town.”
Merrill is excited to revamp the store as he and his staff are gearing up for the holidays. He hopes to continue to grow throughout the city and plans to possibly expand in the future.
As a family-run business, Merrill is not currently looking for any staff. However, there are many surrounding businesses that are in desperate need of staff.
Sabrina Hurt, owner of Treat, is a local business owner that has been affected by the lack of workers. She has had to change aspects of her restaurants in order to give her current staff a break.
“When we reopened last summer, we had stopped doing our brunch,” Hurt said. “Since our re-opening, we just do four dinners and one lunch, but we have not decreased beyond that so far … because the (COVID) numbers have gone back up, I had added in some tables and barstools but because the numbers have gone up due to delta, I pulled them.
“The next couple of weeks are also going to be kind of touch and go for us, because I had several of my front of the house staff go back to school, so I’m short staffed right now. I have people that ask me when I am going to reopen for lunch, but for me to reopen for lunch I need to fill seven positions, which, it’s not just picking up one or two staff members. I need a whole team, because my existing team is maxed out.”
Hurt wants to remind the community that the consequences of the pandemic are frustrating, but to be kind to those working in service industry jobs.
“Please be kind to your hospitality workers, because the people that are showing up are working very hard,” Hurt said. “I haven’t experienced that so much a Treat, but I do know that some people are tired because of the way they’ve been treated by customers because of the pressures and things like that.
“I have a very loyal and understanding customer base, but I do know that other restaurants in town, especially fast food restaurants, employees are getting yelled at … doing a job like that, they can only do so much when they’re so short staffed.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.