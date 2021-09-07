Burke businesses adjust to increase in COVID cases

“We are definitely hiring,” Dowell said. “We’re looking for a manager’s position and we’re still looking for people that are reliable. Right now, we’ve closed the business every day but Thursday, Friday and Saturday because we just have kids that are in high school working for us. They can’t get there until after school and they can only work near the end of the week.

“If we have more people that apply, we can open up more days … If we have a lot of people apply, then we can start opening up Tuesday through Saturday again but we’ll probably need three or four people at that point.”

Despite being short staffed, Dowell is working to continue providing for her customers. She wants to remind customers that business owners are doing their best to provide through this difficult time.

Craig Merrill, co-owner of Merrill Mischief, is one of the newly opened businesses in Morganton. He wants to thank his customers for their continued support as they continue to push through the pandemic.

He also wants to make sure his customers stay safe while they are in the store, so masks are required for Merrill Mischief staff and extensive cleaning is enforced in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.