The city of Morganton and town of Hildebran, along with 27 other cities and towns, are getting some state help with economic development projects.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday that 29 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund for rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $8 million will be issued in this third round of grants from the fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness, a release from Cooper’s office said. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.

“These transformative grants can make a real difference in rural communities by reviving downtowns and strengthening neighborhoods,” Cooper said. “These funds, with the support of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

The city of Morganton was awarded $450,000 in the Downtown Revitalization category for its North Green Street Landscape. The grant will help improve three blocks of North Green Street between East Union Street and Fleming Place. The downtown project includes sidewalk extensions for outdoor dining and streetscape improvements, according to the state commerce department.

The town of Hildebran received two grant awards in two categories.

Hildebran was awarded $300,000 in the Resilient Neighborhoods category to renovate the Hildebran Auditorium. The grant will support the renovation of the town auditorium to create more cultural and economic opportunities within the community. Renovations will seek to provide ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) accessibility and enhance the usability of the existing auditorium, according to the state commerce department.

In addition, Hildebran was awarded $49,500 in the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category for the design of its renovations of the auditorium. The grant will be used to create architectural plans to support the renovation of the historic Hildebran High School auditorium, according to the state commerce department.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the centerpiece of a broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program from Commerce, addresses a wide variety of needs, from revitalizing downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery, and generally supporting economic growth initiatives.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund awarded grants in four categories Thursday:

• The Downtown Revitalization category supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.

• The Resilient Neighborhoods category offers grants focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options, among other initiatives.

• The Community Enhancements for Economic Growth category provides grants to local governments to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites, and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.

• The Rural Community Capacity Building (RC2) category provides educational and professional development opportunities for local government staffs, with the additional ability for local governments to then ‘apply what they’ve learned’ by developing funding proposals for projects in their local areas.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund was established in March 2022 and has now awarded its total available funds of $48 million, according to a release from Cooper’s office. In that time, even greater community needs were identified, as local jurisdictions submitted for consideration projects totaling $165 million. In this third round of grants, the N.C. Department of Commerce received project applications totaling $44 million, and therefore could not meet the entire demand, given the available funding, the release said.

Other local governments in North Carolina awarded project grants in the latest round of grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund include:

Downtown Revitalization Category

City of Albemarle: $270,000

City of Archdale: $180,000

City of Burlington: $425,000

City of Clinton: $350,000

City of Mount Airy: $475,000

City of Whiteville: $400,000

Town of Belhaven: $380,000

Town of Boiling Spring: $195,000

Town of Canton: $390,000

Town of Jefferson: $270,000

Town of Franklinton: $230,000

Resilient Neighborhoods Category

City of Reidsville: $250,000

Town of Bethel: $200,000

Town of Faison: $180,000

Town of Hudson: $250,000

Town of Nags Head: $650,000

Town of Star: $200,000

Town of Williamston: $180,000

Community Enhancements Category

City of Hamlet: $400,000

Town of Cameron: $400,000

Town of Cramerton: $400,000

Town of Elizabethtown: $150,000

Town of Wagram: $70,000

Rural Community Capacity (RC2) Category

Town of Carthage: $49,999

Town of China Grove: $49,999

Town of Marshville: $49,999

Town of Vass: $49,999

More information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund is available at commerce.nc.gov/transform.