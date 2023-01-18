Burke commissioner receives public pushback after comments on equity plan

In a packed board room Tuesday night, several people spoke out against recent comments that Burke County Commissioner Phil Smith made concerning the 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment.

During the Burke County Board of Commissioners pre-agenda meeting on Jan. 3, Smith railed against words used in the health assessment such as equity, cultural bias, health equity and cultural competency. He said they sound like critical race theory and social justice, which he said are two tenets of communism and Marxism.

However, during the public comments portion of the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday, community members called out Smith’s comments as dangerous and politically motivated.

Jane Cantwell asked Smith, “What are you afraid of? What undercover spies have infiltrated Burke County Health Department? Who are the enemies of the people? And what is the origin of your fear?”

Cantwell, who has lived in Morganton for 15 years, told the board that as an immigrant to the U.S. and someone who grew up in the former Soviet Union, she knows about communism and Marxism.

“This unprovoked attack on the health assessment report sounds a whole lot like another Red Scare, similar to what happened in America after World War I. And then again in the 1950s during the McCarthy era,” Cantwell said. “Those were dark times in our country's history. Will our grandchildren read in the textbooks about the Red Scare of the 2020s? But let me ask you again. What is your knowledge of communism and Marxism?”

Cantwell went on to say that she was indoctrinated from an early age as a communist. Even as a college student majoring in foreign languages, indoctrination was a part of the curriculum and she was required to take the history of the Communist Party, Marxist Leninist philosophy and scientific communism. She showed the board several documents from her indoctrination, as well as her expired Soviet Union passport.

She also showed them her U.S. naturalization certificate issued in 1998 and said she was proud to become a U.S. citizen.

“But now I want to ask, can this country live up to its own promises of freedom and justice? Can this county do it? Engaging in witch hunts and looking for communist enemies has not worked in the past? It will not work now. It will not work here. Let the Burke County Health Department do its job serving urgent health needs and serving the culturally and racially diverse population of this county.”

Minister Alicia Connelly, the president of the Burke County chapter of the NAACP, called out the comments Smith made at the pre-agenda meeting on Jan. 3.

“He used an opportunity to unite our community and to provide life-giving help to those in need, and turned it into a decisive political moment. Getting support to our community so that people do not have to suffer the loss of a parent or a child from an overdose has nothing whatsoever to do with Marxism or communism,” Connelly said.

She added, “Commissioners, you say that the goal of Burke County is ‘all about advancing’ but statements like those that came from Commissioner Smith set us back, divide us and make us lose focus from the real work of building a healthy Burke County.”

She said what was equally discouraging was that none of the other commissioners spoke up to counter Smith's comments and she asked them to do that.

Sam Avery told the board of commissioners that he was baffled and alarmed by Smith’s comments, saying, in part, “Mr. Smith's comments never addressed the mental and physical health needs of the people of Burke County, because what Phil Smith was trying to accomplish had absolutely nothing to do with bettering the physical and mental health of all the citizens of this county that he was elected to lead.”

Leslie McKesson encouraged the board to reject the political partisan misuse of words like diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice and critical race theory.

McKesson took Commissioner Chairman Scott Mulwee and the rest of the board to task, saying Mulwee has said if there's anything the commissioners can do, let them know.

“I respectfully point your attention to 250 requests that have come before the commission monthly since January 2021 to take action regarding the Confederate monument downtown,” McKesson said. “For two years, voices of concerned citizens of Burke County have come before the commission. I submit that on this issue, we have let you know, perhaps in unprecedented numbers, and I offer that we await your action to facilitate discussion or some clear, visible action to acknowledge these requests and make the effort to unify the community that you lead.”

After the public comments, Mulwee told those gathered that the board never responds during the public comments portion of the meeting but that the views of one commissioner are not the views of all commissioners.

On Tuesday, the board also held a public hearing and approved a request from Steve and Jamie Gassner to rezone 19.93 acres on Moose Lodge Street in Morganton from Residential 2 to General Business. The Gassners plan to create a commercial campground/RV park on the property, according to county officials.