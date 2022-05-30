Burke commissioners agree to some additional funding for 2022-23

Burke County commissioners compromised to meet the school system halfway on its funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The school system’s funding appeal was one of nine appeals made to the Burke County Board of Commissioners during its nearly seven-hour budget workshop on Friday.

The board agreed to fund or compromise on a lot of the appeals, adding $1,100,163 to its proposed budget of $122,756,975. That means the board will use $3,066,788 million of its fund balance to balance the budget if it is approved as it now stands, Finance Director Margaret Pierce told commissioners. That will leave the county fund balance at around $12 million, she said.

The school system appealed its proposed county funding for next year.

The school system requested a budget of $16,549,205 from the county but County Manager Bryan Steen recommended $16,049,205 in his proposed budget.

During the school system’s appeal Friday, commissioners questioned Burke County Public Schools Finance Director Keith Lawson about what the school system did with the $509,000 of county funds it surplused from the previous year. The intention was for the school system to use that money to make up the difference between Steen’s proposed funding and the school system’s requested funding.

Lawson said the school system put that money in savings, but plans to use $219,000 of it for 2022-23 to make up a portion of the $509,000 not included in the proposed county budget.

Lawson told commissioners the school system will see $557,000 in inflationary and wage and benefit increases in the upcoming year.

As for nurses, the school system pre-COVID had 14 school nurses and now has 23 nurses. The additional nursing positions are being funded through ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds) but guidance from the Department of Public Instruction says the school system can’t pay pre-COVID nursing positions from ESSER funds, Lawson said.

The school system would have to pay for the 14 nursing positions with county funds, he said.

Lawson said it would take about $253,803 to make nurse funding whole for next year.

The school system isn’t required to have a fund balance but currently has $3.3 million in its fund balance, Lawson told commissioners after Commissioner Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell asked. Carswell pointed out that the school system’s fund balance came from county money.

Carswell said he realizes there are certain state mandates such as wage and benefits increases the school is required to pay.

Chairman Scott Mulwee asked Lawson what his reason was for not using the $509,000 it put in fund balance. Lawson said it will take that money to balance the budget for next year, if they received $253,803 from the county to fund nursing positions.

Mulwee said if the school system is willing to use the unused money, he would be willing to meet them halfway and make the nursing whole.

Brittain said he doesn’t think the county should be a backdrop for the school’s fund balance but he believes the compromise is reasonable.

Carswell said he’s okay with the schools having a fund balance but reminded everyone that the county will have to use more than $2 million of fund balance to balance its budget for next year and not raise taxes.

The property tax rate is recommended to remain at 69.5 cent per $100 of property value.

Carswell reminded Lawson that the county commissioners have always kept the doors open for the school system if they need to come back for something.

Commissioners agreed to fund an additional $253,803 to make the nurse funding whole.

Another appeal was from Animal Services, with Animal Services Foundation leader Alan Wood requesting help with buying a transport van. Wood said animal services has been using a van of a volunteer to transport homeless animals up north to areas where there is a scarcity of available pets. Since 2021, 757 unwanted pets in Burke County have been transported up north for adoption, commissioners were told.

Wood asked for $20,000 from the county to help pay for a van, saying the foundation has already raised $11,500 toward the effort. He said the foundation will pay for maintenance, insurance and operation of the van.

Wood said a gently-used van with low mileage would be their first option.

Commissioners agreed to the request and to put it in the proposed budget.

Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre also asked for two positions, saying the department is at a standstill with the number of animals it can help with the amount of staff it currently has. She said there are seven staff members for the shelter and animal control. Settlemyre said their busiest time is May to October, when the shelter sees an influx of kittens and puppies. She said the shelter needs the additional two staff members to mainly focus on animal care such as feeding, grooming and cleaning.

Settlemyre said it’s difficult to retain volunteers for that type of work.

After discussing various potential options, the board agreed to fund two part-time positions that would total $30,000.

Other items the board agreed to fund include:

Sheriff’s Office request for an enclosed trailer for SWAT equipment, 10 vehicles and training.

Five steel trailers for the Board of Elections, totaling $41,000, to move voting machines to precincts for elections.

20,000 for the nonprofit Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail.

To watch the meeting, visit the Burke County Government YouTube channel.

A public hearing on the county budget for 2022-23 is set for 6 p.m. June 21 in the Burke County Services Building at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.