Burke Commissioners argue over drug rehab facility plans

He then made a motion not to accept the architectural design contract and start again. The motion failed 2-3, with Chairman Scott Mulwee, Brittain and Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell opposing.

Brittain then made the motion to approve the contract, which passed 3-2, with Abele and Taylor opposing.

After moving on and approving another item, Abele circled back around to the design contract for the drug-rehabilitation center, saying it was wrong that a group of commissioners didn’t know anything about it.

That appeared to be enough for Carswell.

“You have been told about this for over 1½ years every time we came into this meeting,” he said.

Carswell went on to say there has been report after report after report of what was happening with the rehabilitation of the facility and plans for a regional drug-rehabilitation center, and that commissioners listened to the reports.

Carswell then called out Taylor for trying to interrupt him, saying Taylor had been rude to other board members. Carswell went on to say everything that was talked about during committee meetings were brought back to the board of commissioners.