Burke Commissioners argue over drug rehab facility plans

Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility on Government Drive.
The sparks were ignited when Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor made accusations that they were unaware of the plans to renovate the former regional jail into a drug-rehabilitation facility.
The board had a decision item on its agenda for a contract for architectural design services between the county and Hemphill Randel Associates for $256,000 for the facility.
After a short presentation on the item from County Manager Bryan Steen, Abele said the facility would always be known as a jail and that he thinks it’s a sin to put people in there with the stigma of a jail. He said with the money, the county could build a new facility.
Taylor asked who would be running the facility. Steen said it would be substance-abuse treatment providers in the area, possibly including Burke Substance Abuse Network and Cognitive Connection.
It was then that Taylor asked, “Are there minutes to the secret meetings that made this available?”
Steen said he wasn’t aware of any secret meetings on the item.
Taylor then said the contract seemed to give a blank check to the architects and that the contract protected the architectural firm but not the county.
County attorney J.R. Simpson told Taylor the county is in the “driver’s seat” with the contract, and that any supplemental and additional work has to be approved by the county. He also reminded Taylor the county doesn’t have an agreement with any contractor, saying that would come later.
The state’s two-year budget allocated $3.25 million to renovate the facility. The county anticipates receiving $13 million for opioid-addiction treatment from a settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.
Taylor then went on to elaborate on his belief there were secret meetings on the item.
During the board’s February meeting, Margaret Pierce, the county’s finance director, explained the review committee was comprised of county employees, including Steen and Commissioner Jeff Brittain.
Abele said it “backsided” him and he wasn’t aware of it until the March pre-agenda meeting. However, he was absent from the board’s February meeting when the item was discussed as well.
Taylor implied again there were secret committee meetings and requested the minutes from those meetings.
He then made a motion not to accept the architectural design contract and start again. The motion failed 2-3, with Chairman Scott Mulwee, Brittain and Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell opposing.
Brittain then made the motion to approve the contract, which passed 3-2, with Abele and Taylor opposing.
After moving on and approving another item, Abele circled back around to the design contract for the drug-rehabilitation center, saying it was wrong that a group of commissioners didn’t know anything about it.
That appeared to be enough for Carswell.
“You have been told about this for over 1½ years every time we came into this meeting,” he said.
Carswell went on to say there has been report after report after report of what was happening with the rehabilitation of the facility and plans for a regional drug-rehabilitation center, and that commissioners listened to the reports.
Carswell then called out Taylor for trying to interrupt him, saying Taylor had been rude to other board members. Carswell went on to say everything that was talked about during committee meetings were brought back to the board of commissioners.
He then went on to say he agreed that the former jail may not be the most ideal building, but there have been other jails renovated for other uses.
Abele asked for the minutes from previous board meetings when the item was discussed. Mulwee asked the clerk to the board, Kay Draughn, to follow through with Abele’s request.
A request from Mickey Evans to rezone 1.15 acres from Residential Two to the General Business also became a point of contention for Taylor on Tuesday. It was the second time Evans has requested the rezoning, but some neighbors of the business have spoken out against it, including at a public hearing.
After Alan Glines, director of community development, made the presentation on the rezoning request, Mulwee asked whether any board members had questions or comments about the item. That’s when Taylor asked Glines who donated the land for the road on the property.
Mulwee asked whether the board members had any other questions or comments. Taylor, again, asked two more questions about the roads around the property.
Mulwee asked whether the board had any other comments or questions before opening up the public hearing.
After Mulwee closed the public hearing and asked for any motions on the item, that’s when Taylor said he had several questions and examples.
Mulwee informed him they had the opportunity beforehand to ask questions or comments. Taylor argued with him that comments and questions had not been allowed by commissioners. Mulwee asked Simpson to confirm that commissioners had the opportunity in the beginning to ask questions or give comments, to which Simpson replied they had.
Brittain made the motion to deny the rezoning request and it was approved 4-1, with Taylor opposing.
But Taylor wasn’t done. He made another effort to argue the point but Mulwee and the board moved on to the next agenda item.
In other business:
- Commissioners approved appointments to the county Parks and Recreation Commission, including Nikki Costello to Seat No. 1, Forest Hill; Sandy Clark to Seat No. 2, Glen Alpine; Curtis Hildebran to Seat No. 8, Ray Childers; Scott Bollinger to Seat No. 9, Mull; Brandon Clontz to Seat No. 11, Salem; and Laporche Cuthbertson to Seat No. 13, Mountain View.
- The board approved its consent agenda, which included modification to the economic development grant for ZroDelta; dissolving the Industrial Facilities and Pollution Financing Authority; amendment to the deed for the History Museum of Burke County Inc.; and a temporary easement agreement for Watermill Access.