Burke County no longer has anything governing short-term rentals after county commissioners took action to delete a previously approved ordinance section.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to get rid of any mention of short-term rentals from its ordinance Monday night. The move came in response to an N.C. Court of Appeals judgement in the case of Schroeder v. City of Wilmington.

The city of Wilmington was sued for provisions of their ordinance by the Schroeder family who wanted to rent their property as a short-term rental but faced restrictions from the city’s ordinance, Burke County officials have said.

Burke County adopted a zoning ordinance on short-term rentals on June 15, 2021. It divided the short-term rentals into owner-occupied short-term rentals and dedicated short-term rentals, meaning the property was used for that specific purpose. Short-term rentals at Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss and along the Catawba River were required to obtain a special use permit.

In light of the Court of Appeals decision, however, Burke County commissioners in October approved a six-month moratorium on any new short-term rentals. In late January, the county community development department revised the ordinance to propose to commissioners and held a meeting with the public and stakeholders. Many of those who attended that meeting appeared to not want any type of ordinance on short-term rentals.

The proposed updated ordinance got rid of a required special use permit for lake area short-term rentals, as well as the three-strikes rule for complaints.

On Monday, Alan Glines, director of the county community development department, told commissioners that many of the things in the city of Wilmington’s ordinance that was struck down were in Burke County’s ordinance.

Glines said if there is a neighborhood that doesn’t want homes there used for short-term rentals, they could likely address that by homeowners associations. Also good communication between property owners when there are issues could go a long way, he said.

County officials have said the state legislature has not provided clear guidance on how to regulate short-term rentals.

In other business, the board:

Approved a request from Dean Evans and Larry Lingle to rezone a total of 7.85 acres on Oak Ridge Church Road in Connelly Springs from Industrial zoning to Residential Three zoning. The properties were formally commercially used properties but now have residential uses on them, according to county officials.

Agreed to table a decision on accepting a $275,000 Dogwood Trust opioid planning grant for the creation of a regional residential treatment facility.

Authorized County Manager Brian Epley and County Attorney J.R. Simpson to close on the purchase of property if the necessary county’s civil work comes in clean. The decision was made after a closed session Monday night.

Approved proclamations declaring March as National Social Work Month and declaring April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week.