It’s something that some people have been asking from county commissioners for nearly three years and it was no different at the board’s latest meeting on Tuesday.

Multiple people spoke during the public comments portion of the Burke County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, asking at least for a dialogue about the Confederate statue that stands on the Old Burke County Courthouse square.

Bert Moncrief asked commissioners to form some type of formal venue so the people or the board can discuss the Confederate statue. He went on to talk about growing up in Georgia and the symbolism that remains with the statue.

“Southern white boys like myself can't change the fact that our parents and ourselves were awash in The Lost Cause narrative, the glory of the Confederacy and the oppression of Jim Crow. But now I believe what most of us have learned better, it's time to do better.”

He went on to ask the board to take a step in discussing the statue.

Allen Fullwood told the board it has been two years since he spoke at a county commissioner meeting asking for the statue to be removed from public grounds. That same night, the commissioners also heard from people opposed to removing the statue, he said.

“I ask, what voices were heard,” Fullwood said. “You and I know that the monument could be removed. There are avenues in which we could take. And I think we qualify for possibly two of those criteria that the monument could be removed from the public ground.”

He said other monuments have been removed from other places in the state.

“You have veiled your decision-making behind the existing state statute. Those that erected that monument and statue veiled behind white supremacy,” he said.

Kevin Frederick, a retired minister and Religious Affairs Coordinator for the NAACP, told commissioners there is a coalition of ministerial alliances, the NAACP and equity groups in Burke County who plan to hold a “Symbols of the South” symposium at 7 p.m. March 9 and 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton and invited commissioner board members to be part of it. He said the symposium will include Dr. Cameron Lippard speaking about how people within the same society interpret symbols differently.

Fredrick said representatives of the NAACP and Sons of Confederate Veterans also will attend the event.

“And we would like to have a dialogue so that we listen to each other effectively, that we learn to hear each other effectively, and that we move forward as a unified community,” Fredrick said.

The Rev. Wesley Hendrick also spoke about the Confederate monument in Morganton and told the board that his mother taught him when he was young that there is a difference between hearing and listening.

“I am certain without a shadow of a doubt that you have heard our sound. But I am not convinced that you have listened to our words,” Hendrick said. “The monument represents pain for many individuals. While it may not represent your pain, we simply ask that you take and make it your purpose to show empathy to this pain. We understand that you hear us but the question is, are you listening?”

Alicia Connelly, president of the Burke County NAACP branch, read a resolution that read, in part, the statue is illegal because state law and its constitution that prohibits government action that denies equal protection and racial discrimination. The resolution, Connelly read, that the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP condemns the failure by the Burke County law enforcement agencies to enforce the law and protect residents and asserts that residents should feel safe in their communities and reaffirms its support of for the local branch in its efforts to remove the Confederate soldier monument.

Also during public comments, the board heard from others who spoke about Commissioner Phil Smith’s comments in January about the county health department’s 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment, when he disparaged words in the assessment, saying the words sounded like critical race theory and social justice. Smith made the comments during the Jan. 3 pre-agenda commissioners meeting after Chae Moore, health education supervisor for the health department, presented the health assessment.

Isaac Crouch, chairman of the Burke County Board of Health, said there is a diverse population the health department serves.

“I would like to affirm our commitment to all of our employees at the department and say that we are extremely proud of their efforts to improve the lives and the health of the diverse people and communities throughout all of our county,” Crouch said. “And we will continue to support this crucial work.”

In other business, commissioners approved selling 0.86-acre surplus parcel on Morgan Drive in Morganton for $3,000 to Tim Norman and initiate a 10-day upset bid process.