NEBO — Burke County commissioners indicated how much they might be willing to drop the property tax to during their budget retreat Thursday and Friday.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners held its budget retreat at the new Lake James State Park Visitor Center in Nebo. It was the first budget retreat for new Manager Brian Epley, who started the job on Feb. 1.

The retreat is a chance for the board to talk about priorities in the coming 2023-24 fiscal year.

Property owners in Burke County have received their new valuations and as of Friday, more than 200 have appealed their values, John Bridger, tax administrator for Burke County, told commissioners.

Commissioners will set a tax rate when they approve the new budget but on Friday, the majority indicated they would be willing to drop the rate to 56 cents per $100 of property value.

Epley proposed three possible tax rates to commissioners during the retreat. He said 52 cents per $100 of property value would be the revenue neutral rate, which would be the revenue equal to the prior year.

However, because of record inflation, local governments are facing increased costs for doing business, as well as facing competition for employees. He said if commissioners decided to go with the 52 cents it wouldn’t give the county any additional money to do needed capital projects or increase employee pay to be competitive.

At 54 cents per $100 of property value, that would generate an additional $759,053 per year, Epley said.

At 56 cents per $100 or property value, that would generate an additional $1,142,703 per year, Epley said.

Epley told commissioners Burke County currently ranks 16th out of the 100 counties in the state for the lowest tax burden. The current county tax rate is 69.5 cents per $100 of property value. The county’s fund balance (savings) is at 33.3%, he said.

That would allow the county to do some of the capital projects commissioners have been discussing for several years as well as conduct a comprehensive employee pay and classification study and increase the contribution to employee 401K.

During the retreat, a list of potential capital projects were list on a sheet and board members made choices about the ones they would most like to see happen.

The top three projects with the most picks from board members are a new animal shelter, relocate or build new a health and human services building and a new EMS base. The fourth-highest was a solution to the Indian Hill pump station.

Commissioner Vice Chairman Jeff Brittain said he thinks residents expect a reasonable service for a reasonable cost.

“All of us have experienced the same inflation when we go to the grocery store or the gas station, you know, everywhere we go. I think our folks understand that,” Brittain said, in part. “And at the same time, I hear folks tell me that when I call the sheriff, in a reasonable timeframe I expect to see a deputy. When I call the ambulance, in a reasonable timeframe I expect them to arrive at my home. When I go to take my trash, I expected a reasonable way to deal with that. So I don't think that we can meet those expectations without some increase.”

Chairman Scott Mulwee also said if they were to set the rate at 52 cents, by the time another revaluation rolls around the county would be in a hole again. He said it’s not just about the here and now but also about looking out for the future of the county.

Mulwee said 56 cents would be a reasonable tax rate.

“We're just trying to make a reasonable request and drop it at 13 and a half cents and put it to 56 cents to give our staff and county manager and our employees a competitive advantage,” Mulwee said. “I think it’s the prudent thing to do. That’s my opinion.”

Commissioner Johnnie Carswell said he thinks a 56 cents tax rate is reasonable.

“It costs more to run government right now,” Carswell said. “That's reasonable at 56 cents. There's no way around it. That's more than reasonable to pay for the things that we've got to pay for.”

Of the two newest commissioner board member, Randy Burns said he, too, would agree with the tax rate being dropped to 56 cents, while Phil Smith said he wasn’t ready to say one way or the other where the tax rate should be set.

As the two-day retreat wrapped up, Mulwee said the board has given Epley and his staff a broad guidance for a new budget. He said they came to a consensus and gave direction on capital projects, directives on policies and a possible new tax rate.

“But until he (Epley) meets over the next month with all the different county department heads, that's when we really start painting the rest of the picture,” Mulwee said. “We got the frame painted in, but we don't have the actual picture painted in.”

He said during that process there could be a surprise come up of which they aren’t aware.

Mulwee said it will likely take a month for Epley to meet with department managers and understand what their department’s needs are and it will probably take another month to sit down with staff to work on a budget. He said the board should know in May how the budget is shaping up.