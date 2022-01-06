Burke commissioners prepare for COVID-19 OSHA standard

Rhonda Lee, human resources director for Burke County, told commissioners the county falls under the jurisdiction of the North Carolina Department of Labor, not OSHA, and so far the department of labor has not adopted OSHA’s standard. However, the state labor department is required to adopt the standard within 30 days to keep its own state plan, she said.

Last week Burke County human resources started gathering information from employees about their vaccination status, which is a requirement. As of Tuesday, out of 718 employees, they had received 372 responses, Lee said. She said about 33% of those who responded are not vaccinated.

Another standard required for employers to adopt is one of two policies. One policy is an employer mandates the vaccine with the only exemptions being medical or religious, Lee said.

The other policy is either the employee is vaccinated or tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

Lee said the state labor department is expected to let the county know if or when it adopts the standard. She said the labor department will adopt its own timelines for meeting the standard.

