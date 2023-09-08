Burke County Board of Education and Burke County Commissioners are asking state lawmakers to repeal local legislation that designated sales tax revenue be spent on school capital.

The two boards held a joint meeting on Friday and passed a resolution asking state legislators for a bill to repeal a 40-year-old law that required a certain percentage of sales tax revenue to be set aside for school capital projects. A bill repealing it would make Burke County’s school funding like nearly every other county in the state. Only Burke and Buncombe counties are currently required to use a certain portion of sales tax for school capital, according to officials.

Article 39 is a 1 cent sales tax; and Article 40 and Article 42 are both half-cent sales tax. All of Article 39 and 60% of Article 42 are slated for school capital. Article 40 sales tax revenue goes back to the county.

By no longer designating those sales tax revenues, it will free up that money to be spent on the school system’s most pressing needs, officials have said. The school capital fund currently is around $35 million.

School board members and county commissioners called the vote on Friday historic, giving credit to Burke County Manager Brian Epley for digging into the issue after he was hired in February.

Members also talked about the good relationship between both current boards.

“Here we are today, working together and these boards, having this joint resolution is going to be a game changer,” said Commissioner Chairman Scott Mulwee. “Not just for the county, but not just for the school system, but it’s going make your decisions going forward easier, because we’re going to be able to free up funding. We’ll be able to help students, staff, the teachers for decades to come. So this is a remarkable day, a long time in the making.”

Mulwee said local state legislators Rep. Hugh Blackwell and Sen. Warren Daniel are 100% behind making the change.

Commissioner Randy Burns, who served on the school board for eight years previously, said the 40-year-old legislation was a result of the fact that people couldn’t communicate and they didn’t trust each other.

“We’re done with that. It’s our commitment today going forward and we’re done with that,” Burns said, in part. “We’re going make decisions that are in the best interest of the people in this county, the students in our schools, our staff, our teachers. We’re going to do the right thing and not look for a workaround to the right thing going forward and getting rid of this, guys, is unbelievable. I mean, I could sit here and tear up how excited I am that this has come to be.”

In addition to the work by Epley, school board Chairman Wendi Craven also acknowledged the work put in by Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan and Finance Director Keith Lawson for their work behind the scenes on rectifying the legislation.

Craven likened the legislation to the calendar law, calling it antiquated and saying it’s time to move on.

School board Member Seth Hunt said getting to the point of both boards voting to repeal the legislation was complicated and it was like peeling back the layers of an onion. He said the school system finances are in good shape due to the good stewardship and spending patterns of the system.

He, too, recognized the spirit of a new relationship with county commissioners.

“So it is time to do this thing and it is time to move forward in a new era,” Hunt said. “And with everything that we’ve looked at and considered over several months, I can honestly say I feel very good about doing this.”

After the meeting, the county sent a jointly signed resolution Friday afternoon to Blackwell and Daniel formally requesting the legislative repeal.