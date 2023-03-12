Burke County zoning and ordinance officials are now recommending county commissioners do away with an ordinance on short-term rentals.

County commissioners are expected to decide during their regular meeting on March 20 whether to approve a recommendation from Alan Glines, director of community development for the county, to get rid of any references or requirements on short-term rentals in the county ordinance. Short-term rentals have become a popular alternative to hotels for travelers with the rise of AirBNB and Verbo.

Burke County adopted a zoning ordinance on short-term rentals on June 15, 2021. It divided the short-term rentals into owner-occupied short-term rentals and dedicated short-term rentals, meaning the property was used for that specific purpose. Short-term rentals at Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss and along the Catawba River were required to obtain a special use permit.

Then in October, Glines requested a moratorium on any new short-term rentals, saying the county’s ordinance needed to be revised in light of an N.C. Court of Appeals judgement in the case of Schroeder v. City of Wilmington. The moratorium is due to expire in April, he told commissioners last week.

In early February, the community development department updated and released it proposed ordinance on short-term rentals and held a meeting with the public to hear their opinions on it.

Opinions from short-term rental owners at the meeting ranged from feeling like they were being punished with the ordinance and that any disputes should be settled between neighbors to others saying it’s their property and the county should stay out of it.

Several others said they think it was a reasonable proposed ordinance on the whole and thought it was reasonable to create some kind of parameters.

Glines told commissioners last week the county hasn’t really had many problems with short-term rentals except for one neighborhood at Lake James.

He said the original short-term rental ordinance was about safety and his team wanted to make sure short-term rentals was a safe use, hence why there was a safety inspection as part of the original ordinance. However, the court decision in the Schroeder case found that a short-term rental has to be treated as a residential use and is closer to a home use than a commercial use, Glines said. He said residential rules would then apply.

He said the planning board approved the ordinance section on short-term rentals be removed.

According to information from the county, the state legislature has not provided clear guidance on how to regulate short-term rentals.