Burke commissioners to decide on developing another joint business park

Just after the first company has announced it is moving into the industrial park off Kathy Road, Burke County commissioners will decide whether to be a part of another industrial park.

Burke Development Inc. is asking the Burke County Board of Commissioners to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with McDowell County to explore the feasibility of the joint development of the approximately 1,400 acres for an industrial park that would span the two counties.

The feasibility would, in part, determine the “associated costs and partnership opportunities,” according to information from Burke County. The two counties would pursue grant funding to evaluate the viability of the property including wetlands delineation and endangered species assessment. Other matters that could be assessed include water and sewer utility provisions, natural gas extension, core drillings, site grading estimates, rail extension and power, according to Burke County.

The property is being called the Great Meadows site, according to information from Burke County.

On Monday night, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved the agreement to work with Burke on the “mega site,” according to a story in Tuesday’s McDowell News.

The McDowell News story said Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), told McDowell commissioners the state defines a mega site as property that is approximately 1,000 acres. These properties are submitted for larger and more substantial inquiries received by the state from possible company locations. An example of this would be the creation of an automotive plant, Abernathy said, according to the story.

If both counties approve the agreement, the owners of the property, Great Meadows Inc., will enter into a five-year lease of the property with Burke Development Inc. and McDowell EDA and would be subject to a second five-year extension for a total of 10 years with the approval of Burke and McDowell counties, according to Burke County.

The county says if the findings are deemed to be favorable, Burke and McDowell County may negotiate an agreement between the counties and with the property owner to jointly develop and market the property subject to the negotiated terms and conditions.

Whatever company chooses to locate there would purchase that particular property from Great Meadows, Abernathy told The McDowell News.

It was announced earlier this year that Burke Business Park, which the county and several of its municipalities owns, will be getting its first tenant, Unix Packaging LLC, after sitting empty for 20 years. The company plans to build a 500,000-square-foot facility and create at least 65 jobs and invest $25.9 million in the overall project, according to the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Burke Business Park is an 83-acre site with five pre-graded industrial pads, ranging from 4 to 15.5 acres, according to BDI.

BDI, along with the owners, have worked to get sufficient water to the site and in June, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced the county is getting a $377,497 grant for the county to provide sewer extension to the site, according to previous News Herald stories.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.