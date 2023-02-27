Burke County property owners should have received their new property values as part of the revaluation process this year.

And residents can get a better understanding of the process when Burke County Manager Brian Epley gives an update to the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday during its February regular meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the commissioners board room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

Epley is expected to break down the reason a property revaluation is being done this year, the methods used and other information about the process.

Property values, overall, increased 38% across the county, while home values have increased 46% and land value has increased 19% during the revaluation, according to tax officials.

Each year as part of the budget process, commissioners set a tax rate that ultimately determines how much a property owner will pay in taxes. The current tax rate is 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.

A new budget has to be approved by July 1, which is the start of a new fiscal year.

Also during the meeting, Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre is expected to give a report on the horses that were seized in January. The horses have now gone to foster families in Burke and surrounding counties.

Animal Services seized 39 chickens and 49 miniature horses Jan. 18-20 from Julie Anne Sherrill, who was charged with 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Animal Services says 10 of the horses are pregnant and due to give birth in the spring and summer.

Sherrill has a court date on the charges set for Thursday.

All of the chickens had to be euthanized on Jan. 30 after a little less than half of them tested positive for two incurable diseases, according to information from Animal Services. The N.C. Department of Agriculture directed Burke County Animal Services to humanely euthanize the flock to reduce their suffering and eliminate any risk of spreading the diseases to otherwise healthy animals, animal services said in early February.

While the case works its way through the courts, Burke County Attorney J.R. Simpson filed a petition in District Court requesting Sherrill pay for the care of the horses.

If the petition is approved, if Sherrill fails to provide the money for the care she will forfeit ownership of the horses to the county, according to information from the county.

At that point, Animal Services would work with animal rescues to find the horses homes, the information said.