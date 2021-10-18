Burke community welcomes autumn season

As the autumn season approaches, members of the community told The News Herald about the things they love most about fall.
From the leaves showing their colors, seasonal foods to the spooky activities, there are many things people seem to enjoy about the fall season.
Three friends, H. Patton, Courtney Anderson and Aliyah Albadri described the things they love most about fall.
“My Favorite thing about fall is probably the camping weather, it’s perfect,” Patton said. “Warm days, which are great for hiking and then cool nights, perfect for camping and sleeping.”
“My favorite thing about fall is probably hayrides and carving pumpkins,” Anderson said.
“My favorite thing about fall is pumpkin pie, corn mazes and all of the haunted houses,” Albadri.
Fall offers a variety of outdoor and recreational activities for people to enjoy. Outdoor enthusiast Nate Buchanan has a variety of outdoor activities he loves during the autumn season.
“Oh, the weather starts cooling off and the humidity starts dying down,” Buchanan said. “The weather is just great for rock climbing, bicycle riding and all of the good fall beers start to come out — that’s what I love.”
Halloween plays a large part in the love many people have for the fall season. Candy and Halloween enthusiast Hazel Buchanan loves everything about fall and celebrating the spooky season.
“Well, my favorite thing about fall is the Halloween pumpkins, where you get to dress up in Halloween costumes and look for candy when the skeleton king drops the candy off,” Hazel Buchanan said.
Burke County businesses and community members are gearing up for the season by hosting a variety of events for friends and families. With hayrides and ghost tours in Morganton, Trail of Treats in the Town of Rutherford College, treats in the streets in Valdese and more, anyone can find a fall activity to enjoy.
