Burke continues to see more COVID-19 cases

Burke County saw 166 COVID-19 cases added between Tuesday and Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 15,799 cases Friday, up from 15,633 cases on Monday.

The department reported approximately 603 active cases in the county with a 6.08% positivity rate.

The department said the county is still seeing a high rate of transmission of the virus.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 30 people hospitalized on Friday, with 12 of them in the intensive care unit and seven, all unvaccinated, on ventilators.

It also had 108 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The health department said Friday that it is currently seeing the highest increase of cases in 0-19-year-olds with 41 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 35 new cases, and 40-59-year-olds with 55 new cases, which are all part of the 166 new cases reported since Monday.

But there is a bit of good news.

The health department said even with a the current high rate of transmission, the percent positivity rate has been declining. In addition, the number of those 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county has increased to 48%.