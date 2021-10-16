Burke continues to see more COVID-19 cases

Burke County saw 166 COVID-19 cases added between Tuesday and Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 15,799 cases Friday, up from 15,633 cases on Monday.
The department reported approximately 603 active cases in the county with a 6.08% positivity rate.
The department said the county is still seeing a high rate of transmission of the virus.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 30 people hospitalized on Friday, with 12 of them in the intensive care unit and seven, all unvaccinated, on ventilators.
It also had 108 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The health department said Friday that it is currently seeing the highest increase of cases in 0-19-year-olds with 41 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 35 new cases, and 40-59-year-olds with 55 new cases, which are all part of the 166 new cases reported since Monday.
But there is a bit of good news.
The health department said even with a the current high rate of transmission, the percent positivity rate has been declining. In addition, the number of those 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county has increased to 48%.
“We must remain vigilant in our efforts: get your vaccine if you have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if you have an exposure or experiencing symptoms, practice good hand-washing, and staying home if you are sick,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,182 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 6.1%, and 2,074 people hospitalized throughout the state on Friday.
The state reported 70% of the adult population in the state has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65% are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
- People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
- First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.