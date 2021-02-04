Burke could get some snow on Saturday night

Burke County and the surrounding area could see some snowfall on Saturday night, according to local forecasters.

Foothills Action Network projects a system could speed into the region and drop a few inches of snow in the mountains, and the outcome could be comparable in the foothills in conditions are right, said Dan Crawley, the lead forecaster for FAN.

“Models are converging toward a quick-hitting system late Saturday night into Sunday morning that could produce 2 to 4 inches of snowfall across the mountains,” Crawley said. “Amounts in the foothills could be similar if the boundary layer is cold enough. That is the big question at this point.

“The boundary layer is essentially the lowest couple thousand feet of the atmosphere that has to cool in order for snowflakes to survive to the ground. Here east of the mountains, that boundary layer can melt perfectly good snow that may be falling at higher elevations like Jonas Ridge.”

Weekend temperatures aren’t forecast to be quite as frigid as they were projected earlier in the week, staying in the 20s instead of dropping down into the teens, Crawley said. Temperature forecasts from the National Weather Service are in agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}