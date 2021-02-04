Burke could get some snow on Saturday night

Burke County and the surrounding area could see some snowfall on Saturday night, according to local forecasters.
Foothills Action Network projects a system could speed into the region and drop a few inches of snow in the mountains, and the outcome could be comparable in the foothills in conditions are right, said Dan Crawley, the lead forecaster for FAN.
“Models are converging toward a quick-hitting system late Saturday night into Sunday morning that could produce 2 to 4 inches of snowfall across the mountains,” Crawley said. “Amounts in the foothills could be similar if the boundary layer is cold enough. That is the big question at this point.
“The boundary layer is essentially the lowest couple thousand feet of the atmosphere that has to cool in order for snowflakes to survive to the ground. Here east of the mountains, that boundary layer can melt perfectly good snow that may be falling at higher elevations like Jonas Ridge.”
Weekend temperatures aren’t forecast to be quite as frigid as they were projected earlier in the week, staying in the 20s instead of dropping down into the teens, Crawley said. Temperature forecasts from the National Weather Service are in agreement.
Saturday’s forecast from the NWS calls for mostly sunny conditions and a high temperature near 51 degrees. That night, the weather service predicts a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees.
On Sunday, the NWS forecast is for sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees. Sunday night will be cold again, with a forecast low around 28 degrees and mostly clear conditions.
Before the potential winter weather arrives, Friday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain showers, mainly before 7 a.m., with patchy fog before 8 a.m. After that, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a west wind of 5-11 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch are possible.
Then, after the weekend, Monday’s forecast from the NWS calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees. On Monday night, there is a 40% chance of rain showers after midnight. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.
On Tuesday, the weather service projects a 30% chance of rain showers, partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 59 degrees. Tuesday night is forecast as mostly cloudy with a low near 42 degrees. And Wednesday is predicted to have mostly cloudy skies and a high near 56 degrees.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.