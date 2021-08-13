Burke County agency’s new hire to serve business community

Ronnie Rector, director of safety for Carolinas HealthCare System, attends Walker Road Baptist Church with Worley.

“I have had the opportunity to watch Haven grow from a young child into an energetic, vibrant adult,” Rector said. “She has always worked hard to achieve her goals. She earned a golf scholarship, graduated from Montreat College with her bachelor’s degree, and is currently working on her master’s degree. Haven gives back by staying active in her church and has mentored young girls in our community by volunteering as a basketball coach for fourth/fifth grade girls. Worley is an asset to our community and an excellent addition to the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. I look forward to seeing the good things she will be able to accomplish in her new position.”

During the hiring process, Worley spent some time with the Chamber of Commerce chair Connie Cummins, who also is the human resources director for Kellex Seating Manufacturing.

“We are excited to welcome Haven Worley to the Chamber staff,” Cummins said. “With her being from Morganton, she already knows a lot of our members and has great connections. Her personality will allow for her to know many more of our members soon, and we look forward to all the ideas and how she will support the Chamber membership.”