Burke County agency’s new hire to serve business community

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce has hired Morganton native Haven Worley to serve the local business community as a member relations specialist.
Worley graduated with athletic honors from Patton High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, management and sports management from Montreat College. She will receive her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this fall.
During her time at Montreat College, Worley interned twice with Burke United Christian Ministries, where she worked with David Burleson, now director of New Dimensions Charter School.
“I had the opportunity to work with Haven during her internships at BUCM,” Burleson said. “Haven was a conscientious and dedicated intern. She flawlessly organized two golf tournaments for BUCM, along with handling any duties that were assigned to her. I am sure Haven will be a tremendous asset to our Chamber!”
Worley created a fundraiser to support her fellow teammates when she was a member of the golf team at Patton High School.
“Haven learned there were team members who needed golf clubs,” said Don Dobson with Mimosa Hills Golf Club. “She put together a golf tournament to ensure that all of her former golf teammates would have their own clubs.”
The Chamber leadership team believes Worley will use these skills and genuine concern for businesses and passion for serving the community to support Chamber members.
Ronnie Rector, director of safety for Carolinas HealthCare System, attends Walker Road Baptist Church with Worley.
“I have had the opportunity to watch Haven grow from a young child into an energetic, vibrant adult,” Rector said. “She has always worked hard to achieve her goals. She earned a golf scholarship, graduated from Montreat College with her bachelor’s degree, and is currently working on her master’s degree. Haven gives back by staying active in her church and has mentored young girls in our community by volunteering as a basketball coach for fourth/fifth grade girls. Worley is an asset to our community and an excellent addition to the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. I look forward to seeing the good things she will be able to accomplish in her new position.”
During the hiring process, Worley spent some time with the Chamber of Commerce chair Connie Cummins, who also is the human resources director for Kellex Seating Manufacturing.
“We are excited to welcome Haven Worley to the Chamber staff,” Cummins said. “With her being from Morganton, she already knows a lot of our members and has great connections. Her personality will allow for her to know many more of our members soon, and we look forward to all the ideas and how she will support the Chamber membership.”
Worley’s duties will include working with existing Chamber members and bringing new members into the Chamber family. She also will be responsible for helping to organize Chamber events, including the Golf Classic, Business Showcase and Safety Awards Luncheon. She will serve as the Chamber staff person for the young professionals’ group, Emerging Leaders.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve with the Burke Chamber of Commerce and be a part of all the great things in this community,” Worley said.
People interested in learning more about any of these areas can contact her at 828-437-3021.
“Haven will make a great addition to the Chamber team,” said Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Chamber. “I am excited to bring Haven’s new ideas and enthusiasm to the Chamber staff. She has some really great experiences and will bring a vibrant dynamic to the team.”