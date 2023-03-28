Farming has changed a lot over the past several decades and last Thursday, Burke County fifth graders got to see what agriculture education looks like in the 21st Century.

In honor of national agriculture day, Burke County Public Schools students visited East Burke and Freedom high schools to get a taste of everything high school agriculture programs will have to offer them.

At both schools, students explored equipment safety, horse care and meat cuts. Additionally, each school offered specific opportunities unique to its agriculture program. At East Burke, students learned about barbecue, seed growth and sheep hoof trimming, while at Freedom, students explored chicken, piglet and small animal handling, erosion bottles and plant propagation.

Far from being a thing of the past, Freedom agriculture teacher Dustin Hagler said agriculture is a growing industry.

"Agriculturists predict the need to serve nearly 10 billion people by the year 2050, doing so on less and less land due to urban sprawl and the land value that comes with it,” he said.

East Burke agriculture teacher Malachi Curtis said modern agriculture looks a lot different than it did in years past.

“It isn't simply putting a seed in soil and waiting to harvest,” he said. “Today there is a lot of math, science, technology, writing and communication skills that are used within the industry … advances in technology make the scale, speed and efficiency of the industry rise. We also rely on folks using selective breeding to ensure that our crops and animals are giving the maximum product they can when we harvest.”

Olivia Hagler, an agriculture teacher at Freedom, said agriculture teachers seek to provide students with a wide variety of courses and experiences that reflect the current state of the rapidly changing field.

"We believe agricultural education in BCPS reflects the changes in agriculture by offering a wide variety of courses such as animal science, horticultural science and agricultural mechanics that teach the methods and provide insight to these rapid changes,” she said. “Students are offered hands-on classes with real-world capabilities to advance agriculture in Burke County and beyond.”

For Curtis, it's also important to expose students to the varying career paths available in the industry.

“We are seeing more opportunities for people to take on different roles in agriculture, besides working on a farm,” he said. “This is where we see agricultural education come in handy ... we take this opportunity to share with our students how the agriculture industry needs business people, scientists, veterinarians, medical professionals and much more. They can do what they love but put an agriculture spin on that career.”