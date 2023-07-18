As of July 1, adoption fees were greatly reduced at Burke County Animal Services to increase adoption rates. Dogs will now have an adoption fee of $40 (previously $125) and cats will have an adoption fee of $20 (previously $90). Veterans will be allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID.

It is a common misconception that if someone can’t afford an adoption fee, then they can’t properly care for the animal.

Maddie’s Fund did a post-adoption survey of its sponsored adoption event, which offered free adoptions, in San Francisco in 2011. The results? Six to 12 months after the event, 95% of dogs and 93% of cats were still in their original forever homes. That means the return rate was less than average for most shelters and rescue groups. To see other results from the study, please see the summary of the Maddie’s Fund study at bit.ly/3PZSbLk.

Lower adoption prices help shelters to:

Quickly find homes for more animals

Find homes faster for hard-to-place pets like senior pets, pets with special needs, etc.

Increase the number of adoptions and reduce shelter euthanasia.

Attract new adopters and allow previous adopters to adopt additional pets at a lower cost.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, with a good conversation-based adoption process in place, people who want animals for nefarious purposes are less likely to try and adopt because they don’t want their actions to be documented by signed adoption contracts. That means no matter what the adoption fee is, if you have an effective adoption process, you can attract quality adopters.

The ability of adopters to pay high adoption fees does not guarantee the quality of their homes or their future ability to support adopted pets. It also doesn’t ensure that pets will not be returned or given to another person. Everyone loves a deal, regardless of income.

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science, people who adopted cats with waived fees had the same degree of attachment as those who paid fees. Additionally, the study found that eliminating fees did not devalue the cats in the eyes of the adopters.

The longer animals stay in a shelter, the more likely it is that they may develop health and behavioral problems that create additional expenses. Reducing or eliminating the adoption fee can save the animal shelter money by expediting the adoption process and thus reducing the expense to house the animals at the shelter. Plus, the faster we help animals find homes, the happier and healthier they will be and the more lives we will be able to save.

The adoptable pets can be viewed on www.petfinder.com or in person. No appointment is necessary, so feel free to stop by anytime during regular business hours. Tuesday—10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday and Monday – closed.

Keep in mind that when you adopt, you are saving two lives—the life of your new adopted friend and the next animal that needs to come in for a temporary home.