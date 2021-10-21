Burke County Animal Services: How to prevent animal bites

Burke County Animal Services is hoping to educate residents about preventing animal bites.

Below is what the department says people should know in order to prevent bites.

Dog Bite Prevention (Parents / Children)

No one wants their child to be bitten by a dog. It is the parents’ responsibility to teach their children the basic rules to follow when interacting with a dog, to prevent a bite from occurring:

• Never approach a strange dog. Always ask the dog’s owner for permission before trying to pet the dog.

• Never play with a dog while they are eating, sleeping, are sick, or when taking care of puppies.

• Never annoy a dog by climbing onto it, poking at it, pulling its ears or tail or hitting it.

For safety, parents should never leave a child alone with a dog, even if it is a familiar one. Every dog has its breaking point.

Bite Prevention (Body Language)