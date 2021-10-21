Burke County Animal Services: How to prevent animal bites

Burke County Animal Services is hoping to educate residents about preventing animal bites.
Below is what the department says people should know in order to prevent bites.
Dog Bite Prevention (Parents / Children)
No one wants their child to be bitten by a dog. It is the parents’ responsibility to teach their children the basic rules to follow when interacting with a dog, to prevent a bite from occurring:
• Never approach a strange dog. Always ask the dog’s owner for permission before trying to pet the dog.
• Never play with a dog while they are eating, sleeping, are sick, or when taking care of puppies.
• Never annoy a dog by climbing onto it, poking at it, pulling its ears or tail or hitting it.
For safety, parents should never leave a child alone with a dog, even if it is a familiar one. Every dog has its breaking point.
Bite Prevention (Body Language)
Growling, snapping, bared teeth and raised hackles are dead giveaways that a dog is threatened and may likely bite. But most bite victims say they never saw it coming. So here are the more subtle ways that dogs tell you they are uneasy with the situation and may bite.
Yawning, licking their lips and avoiding eye contact are all signs of stress. While the dog may not bite, you should proceed with caution around an animal displaying these behaviors.
Unless accompanied by a play bow, a rigid tail and a fixed gaze is a definite sign of dominance and readiness to challenge whatever is in front of the dog. Avoid eye contact and give this animal a wide berth.
Bite Prevention - Breaking Up Fights
Did you know that pet bites most commonly occur when an owner tries to break up a fight? While it may be instinctual, never grab animals that are fighting.
Here are some options to safely break up a fight:
• Use a barrier to slip between them such as a board, a folding chair, a plastic lawn rake, etc.
• Spray them with a garden hose or douse them with a bowl or pitcher of water.
• Make loud noises: clap, shout or bang metal dogs bowls together to distract them.
• Throw a blanket over them.
Bite Prevention - Handling Injured Pets
Never assume that your loving pet won’t bite you. When injured, fear and pain can make animals unpredictable.
Use slow, gentle movements when examining your pet, keeping your hands and face away from its mouth. You can muzzle a dog with rolled gauze, stockings or a towel. Never muzzle an animal that is vomiting.