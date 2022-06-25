Burke County Animal Services inundated with homeless animals

Homeless animals in Burke County need help.

And so does Burke County Animal Services as it tries to care for them.

This is the time of year that shelters see kittens, puppies and their mothers.

As of Tuesday, the shelter had a total of 147 animals in its care, with some of those in foster care. The shelter had 23 dogs and 48 cats, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.

On Thursday, the shelter took in 23 animals, Settlemyre said.

It’s not just breeding season that has the shelter bursting at the seams, but strays as well.

“Every call that our officers need to be going out on it’s not like one stray dog, it’s five to eight stray dogs,” Settlemyre said. “It’s just crazy right now. I don’t know what in the world is happening.”

In addition to kittens, puppies and strays, the shelter also has been dealing with a high number of owner-surrenders, Settlemyre said. And a lot of them are being surrendered for nonsensical reasons.

“Our owner surrenders are scheduled out longer than they have ever been and the surrenders are, you know, for reasons that we aren’t used to seeing, whether that’s ‘this dog looks too much like my other dog’ and just kind of nonsensical owner surrenders,” Settlemyre said.

Other reasons for surrenders have been that a family will be traveling too much this year or are moving to a place that doesn’t allow pets, Settlemyre said.

“And it’s pretty devastating because of course it’s not these animals’ fault,” Settlemyre said. “Most of the time these owner surrenders do worse in the shelter than stray dogs do because they’re absolutely terrified. They don’t understand what’s going on.”

So what can people do who want to help out?

There are multiple ways, according to animal services.

Adopting an animal or two is always an option. Adoption fees currently are $90 for cats and $125 for dogs, and adoption fees include vaccinations and spay/neuter.

Settlemyre said there are several animals at the shelter who have sponsored adoption fees. If anyone is interested in sponsoring an adoption fee, they need to visit animal services, which is located at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton. All fees have to be paid with cash or check, according to animal services.

People also have the option of helping the animals by fostering them for a while to get them out of the shelter setting, Settlemyre said.

She said the Dogs Day Out program allows people to check shelter dogs out for a few hours and go and enjoy the summer days.

People can go to the shelter and spend time with the animals or volunteer to help with cleaning, walking, feeding or other duties within the shelter, according to animal services.

“We are always looking for help within the shelter to help care for our animals. This is a great way to get to know the animals we have available,” Settlemyre said. “We often find that when people meet our animals, they may have someone they know who would love that pet and it leads to an increase in adoptions.”

In addition, folks can donate to the shelter’s pet food pantry, which is for families in need.

“We have had a huge increase in families needing assistance this year,” Settlemyre said.

Animal services also accepts donations of cat litter, leashes and collars, she said.

As for those litters of kittens and puppies, Settlemyre said she encourages anyone who needs assistance with spay/neuter to reach out to animal services. She said it may be able to help through other organizations.

And for those on Facebook and other social media platforms, Settlemyre asks that people share posts from Burke County Animal Services.

To see some of the animals for adoption, visit Burke County Animal Services’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices. Visit its webpage at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.

For questions about adoption, fostering or volunteering, email animalservices@burkenc.org or call animal services at 828-764-9588.