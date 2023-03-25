After the owner has failed to pay for the care of miniature horses that she is accused of abusing, Burke County Animal Services has taken ownership of them.

Animal Services seized 49 miniature horses and 39 chickens in January and Julie Ann Sherrill of Morganton was charged with 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Animal Services officials said at the time that some of the horses were staying alive by eating mud and dirt. A necropsy report on a miniature horse found dead on the property listed the cause of death as starvation, Animal Services said at the time.

The chickens had to be euthanized because of disease and Animal Services cared for the horses and found them foster homes.

The county filed a “Petition for Deposit of Funds for Animal Care,” which is allowed by state law, in District Court on Feb. 14 requesting that Sherrill be ordered to deposit sufficient funds to cover all reasonable expenses for their care, according to a release from Burke County Animal Services.

The release said the first month’s expenses for the animals were $11,979.57, which would have been significantly higher without support from the community in the form of generous discounts on services, supplies and product donations. It was also estimated that an additional $7,500 a month would be needed for the horses’ on-going care, it said.

The petition required a total of $19,479.91 be deposited with the Burke County Clerk of Superior Court for the care and boarding for the seized animals from Jan. 18 through Feb. 16 and for an additional 30-day period, up to and including March 18, the release said.

The petition was approved in court and Sherrill had until 5 p.m. on March 13 to deposit the required funds but she failed to do so, the release said. Ownership of the 49 miniature horses, therefore, was forfeited and the horses became the property of Burke County, it said.

The miniature horses have been under veterinary care and been examined, treated for numerous medical conditions and received preventative care, including deworming, vaccinations and hoof care, Animal Services has said.

The horses will remain under the county’s ownership and will be held as evidence in the case, pending the outcome of the case, according to officials.

Animal Services said health rechecks are currently being conducted on the horses and the ones examined so far are all gaining appropriate amounts of weight for them to be healthy.

Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said in the release that he is pleased with the outcome of the legal proceeding and with the horses’ improvement.

Donations for the horses’ ongoing medical care and feed are still being accepted by the Animal Services Foundation Inc. People can donate securely via PayPal or debit/credit on the Foundation’s website at https://bit.ly/3HSVHCR, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680, or dropped off Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Burke County Animal Shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Animal Services is a county department and funded through tax dollars.