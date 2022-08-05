Burke County Animal Services pleading for public's help

Burke Count Animal Services has taken in more than 50 animals in the last five days and will need to change operations to complete stray holds for animals in our care.

Since Aug. 1, Animal Services has taken in 54 animals, eight which were owner surrenders, one was a bite dog, one was an arrest hold, and the rest were stray animals.

With this massive influx of animals, Animal Services is struggling to complete the mandatory stray hold required by law. To remain compliant with state law, give animals an opportunity to be reunited with their families or find a forever home, the shelter will be entering Triage Mode.

This will allow Animal Services to control how many animals are entering the shelter while still serving the community to the best of our abilities.

Triage Operations consist of:

Accept sick, injured, aggressive animals.

Accept bite holds, and arrest holds (if no family is available to take the animal(s))

Close intake to non-emergent owner surrenders

Triage true stray animals with a focus of turning finders into fosters and helping reunite pets via social media without the animal entering the shelter.

Animal Services will be operating in triage mode until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Burke County Animal Services, a county operated animal shelter in Morganton has taken in 477 animals since June 1. However, the shelter only has 16 dog kennels and 24 cat cages. Frequently, three of the 16 kennels are used for quarantined dogs which leaves only 13 kennels available for adoptable dogs. The shelter has four dedicated isolation cages for cats and kittens suffering from illnesses which leaves only 20 cat cages for the remaining felines.

For weeks now, Animal Services has made desperate pleas for help on social media, held special low-cost or free adoption events and transported animals to out-of-state rescues to clear the shelter.

However, this is not sustainable, and long-term solutions to reduce shelter intake must be considered to “keep pets with their people.” In July, Animal Services saw a 68% decrease in animals being reclaimed by their owners. In fact, Animal Services has several pets at the shelter now with known owners who have not reclaimed their pets.

Unfortunately, overcrowding is not a unique situation for county-operated animal shelters across North Carolina, especially when live outcomes are a primary goal for the animals in their care. In fact, Animal Services has taken in 24% more animals in the last seven months, Jan. 1–July 31, compared to the annual intake in 2020.

Animal Enforcement

Animal Enforcement Officers are working numerous cases with multiple animals involved. Some cases involve upwards of 25 dogs and 40 cats, all of which will need a safe place to go. These animals are in addition to the numerous stray animals that come into the shelter daily.

Capacity for Care

A common misconception is that if animal shelters add more kennels, then they will be able to help more animals. While this may sound logical in theory, the truth is shelters struggle with providing capacity for care which is defined as meeting the needs of every animal admitted to a shelter, regardless of how they came in, when they came in or their age, health status and personality.

Based on the current population of pets at Animal Services, 19 hours per day are dedicated just to cleaning and feeding the animals, which does not allow time to provide the enrichment that the animals need. Enrichment includes spending time out of their kennel for socialization and interaction from staff and volunteers.

By far, one of the hardest challenges associated with capacity for care, are the animals that need some behavior modification. When a shelter is only half full, staff has time to let these animals chill for a few days before working with them on their challenges. Behaviors like jumping, mouthing, nipping and fear can often be solved over time.

When you have animals, specifically big active dogs who have been kenneled for over 30 days, their behavior digresses, and it becomes nearly impossible to correct while they remain in a kenneled environment. Often, there are dogs that are not friendly to other dogs, so they must be separated, which presents an even larger challenge for Animal Services given the limited number of kennels.

When there are no kennels left and no one has stepped up to foster or adopt these dogs, the rescues have been notified, the animals have been featured on social media many times, it sometimes comes down to a horrible decision for staff to have to make. Do we keep this dog kenneled, knowing its behaviors are likely to worsen or do we give the spot to the next four dogs that come in who may not have any behavioral issues and will likely be adopted in the next few days?

Euthanasia decisions are not made lightly at BCAS, and it’s made only after every effort to help that animal has been exhausted.

The Euthanasia Debate

Yes, unfortunately, euthanasia is happening at Burke County Animal Services. Cats and kittens that are feral or extremely sick or injured are being euthanized. Because of the number of animals, Animal Services staff has very little time to provide capacity for care or an isolation area to keep them in.

Regrettably, dogs are euthanatized, too. However, most are dogs that have a known bite, aggression or attack history or have a medical issue that is too serious and requires humane euthanasia.

Further, Animal Services has had to make difficult euthanasia decisions on some dogs due to capacity for care reasons, which does take kennel space into consideration as well as behavior issues.

How Can YOU Help?

FIRST 48–HELP BY HOUSING

When animal shelters are at capacity, one of the simplest things that a citizen who finds a lost cat or a dog can do, is to report it to Animal Services, by email with photos, and then keep it for a few days until kennel space becomes available.

While the pet is in your care, put up “found posters” in the area where you found it, share the pet’s photo on your social media sites and post it on social media “lost pets” pages. If you need a kennel or pet supplies, please email Animal Services at animalservices@burkenc.org.

Lost pets with no microchip or I.D. tag

Lost pets have homes. When pets are microchipped, Animal Services can get them home and they won’t take up kennel space at the shelter. It is also less stressful for the pet. Citizens are encouraged to microchip their pets, update the contact information for the microchip, and make sure your pet(s) always wear their I.D. tag.

Foster

In the last year, you may have heard Animal Services talking about foster-centric sheltering - the concept of moving more animals to home-based care rather than institutional care. It is how animal shelters will remain progressive and be successful in the future.

The animals that are in the shelter are animals from our county, but only some of them really need to come to the shelter - the ones that need medical help or the ones that are not safe to keep in our community and the ones that are rescued from bad situations.

If a shelter animal is healthy and cleared for adoption, the best place for it is in a foster home. This creates kennel space for the animals who truly need to be at the shelter and ensures the staff has a better capacity for care for the ones in need.

Spay or neuter your pets

The best way to prevent shelter overcrowding and reduce the unwanted pet population is to spay or neuter your pets! Resources are available to help those on a fixed income.

Contact REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) at 828-403-3675 for more information. Fido Fixers is a mobile low-cost spay or neuter service open to the public. Contact them at 828-490-1578.

Get involved

Weekend Warriors – Take a dog home for up to five days (or over a weekend), it’s the best way to give them a break from the kennels, and help us learn their personality, what they like, and don’t like, and how they might integrate into a new home. Snap some photos of your house guest and share them on your social channels.

Dogs Day Out – Have a day off? Take a dog for a walk at the Fonta Flora State Trail, the Morganton Greenway or in your neighborhood. It gives them much-needed attention and exercise that helps combat their kennel stress.

Foster – Make a commitment that will truly save a life! Join our foster team. Animal Services provides all the necessary supplies you need to get started.

Volunteer – From helping with shelter laundry, stuffing Kongs with peanut butter, walking very grateful dogs, and brushing cuddly cats, to helping with adoption events and community outreach, we need you, but mostly the animals need you.

For more information, email us at animalservices@burkenc.org.

