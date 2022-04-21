Burke County Animal Services to hold special adoption event

Burke County Animal Services will celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day at the end of the month and cut the cost to adopt its cats and dogs.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at animal services, located at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton.

The celebration event will offer dog adoptions for $75 and cat adoptions at $45, Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said. The adoption fee includes all core vaccinations, internal and external parasite control, and spay or neuter surgery, Settlemyre said.

In addition to decreased adoption fees, the event will include trivia with prizes, dancing, food, carnival-type games and crafting with cats, Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre said she hopes to have some of the event’s games outdoor while pet adoptions and crafting with cats will be indoors. However, she said they will have the ability to move things indoors, if needed.

“We want to promote shelter adoptions and increase community involvement with our shelter,” Settlemyre said about the reason for the event.

As of April 9, the shelter had 36 cats and 62 dogs between the shelter and foster homes, she said. The shelter averages around 75 cats and 85 dogs per month coming into its care.

Settlemyre said with peak seasons, which we are quickly approaching, the shelter reaches upward of around 210 animals coming in monthly.

For questions or information on adoption or fostering opportunities or the event, call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588.