HICKORY -- Redhawk Publications proudly presents its latest publication by author Sherrie Hartsoe Sigmon, called "Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village: Rhodhiss, North Carolina." This book is the first of its kind to provide a detailed history of the small mill town of Rhodhiss, North Carolina.

Sigmon is a retired Iredell County teacher and a Burke County resident who grew up in Rhodhiss. She spent 35 years researching, which includes personal interviews with over 100 individuals, more than 200 sources, and over 600 photos. She used the COVID isolation time transcribing her audiotape interviews from 1988. The book chronicles the history of Rhodhiss and its people, providing a unique insight into the early days of the town.

"This book was a labor of love since it involves my hometown, and so many citizens shared their love for the village," Sigmon said.

Her work was commended by Rhodhiss Town manager Rick Justice.

"Since the early 2000s I was aware that Sherrie was the unofficial repository of much of the historic content on the Town of Rhodhiss," Justice said. "She and I have tossed around the idea of her writing a history book on Rhodhiss. So, Sherrie has been rewriting and refining this book since 2010. The fact that she has an abundance of personal interviews and huge collection of photos is very impressive. As town manager, I’ve seen how Rhodhiss residents have felt like the step-children of the region and are often the butts of light-hearted jokes. This book should go a long way towards giving folks from Rhodhiss a sense of place, and more importantly, pride."

Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village: Rhodhiss, North Carolina is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of small-town America, particularly those who grew up in a mill town. It provides a glimpse into the lives of the mill workers who made Rhodhiss the special place that it is. “Many people do not realize the part that Rhodhiss played in the production of woven materials for the US government,” Justice continued. “The book details NASA’s special recognition of our town.”

To order your copy of Weaving the Heart Threads of a Mill Village: Rhodhiss, North Carolina, visit https://tinyurl.com/TownOfRhodhiss

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, North Carolina, and the entire United States. Established in 2017, Redhawk Publications offers over 110 titles to date and is one of only three community colleges nationwide with a publishing press. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit our website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.