Burke County Beginning Teacher of the Year named

Sixth-grade social studies teacher Chris Hanifin is this year’s Burke County Public Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year.

Hanifin has been teaching since February 2021 and teaches at East Burke Middle School. Originally from Fort Plain, New York, he graduated with a master’s degree in secondary education from Goddard College and a bachelor’s of arts in communication from State University of New York at Geneseo.

“I went into education to follow in the footsteps of both of my parents, who are both educators, and to be a role model for students like many teachers and coaches were for me," Hanifin said. "Now I want to be a role model and a positive influence in the lives of my students as a teacher and a coach. I am inspired by seeing students succeed in and out of the classroom and helping students realize their potential. My advice to new teachers is to be confident and trust yourself. There are times that you will doubt yourself but you have been chosen for a reason.”

Burke County Public Schools principals nominate teachers from their school who are in year two of teaching to be considered as Beginning Teacher of the Year. The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching sponsors the Beginning Teacher of the Year program. District winners move on to a regional selection process and then the state winner will be announced in March.

“We are so thankful and honored to have Mr. Hanifin teach at EBMS," said East Burke Middle School Principal D.J. Carswell. "Although a beginning teacher, Mr. Hanifin is showing what veteran teachers represent in his desire to see students achieve greatness both in academics and character. Thank you Mr. Hanifin once again for all you do.”

"It is exciting to see beginning teachers come into our district, become a part of the community and start making a difference in their students’ lives so early in their careers," said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. "We are excited to see where Mr. Hanifin’s future takes him and are honored to have him representing us as our Beginning Teacher of the Year.”