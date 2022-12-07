Burke County Board of Education chooses chair, addresses athletics

The Board of Education met Monday for a special called meeting to elect a chair and vice chair for the upcoming calendar year.

In the special session, which lasted just a little over a minute, Wendi Craven was reelected to serve as Board Chair and Aaron Johnson was selected to serve a second year as Vice Chair. Both decisions were unanimous and Craven and Johnson were the only candidates nominated for their respective positions.

Following the special session, the board convened for its December work session to plan for its next regular meeting on Dec. 12.

The majority of the session was dedicated to athletics with CTE Director and Countywide Athletic Director Casey Rogers giving the board an update on athletics the fall sports season.

According to Rogers' report, the fall athletic season saw 20 concussions in BCPS athletic programs – 11 in football, two in volleyball, five in men’s soccer and two in cheerleading. Comparing the number with recent years, Rogers said this fall's numbers were in line with numbers seen in recent years since the district's football programs transitioned to safer smart helmets.

During the 2017-18 school year, the district saw 24 concussions in football alone and 37 during the 2018-19 school year. After the new helmets were widely implemented for the 2019-20 school year, that number dropped to nine.

Rogers also told the board he has conducted visits to each of the middle and high schools to survey equipment and facilities and determine the needs of each school. He said he currently is developing proposals to begin filling those needs including a long-term football helmet purchasing plan, so the district is not stuck with an unexpected expense at the beginning of a season.

He said his plan also includes timing machines for track and cross country, which would cost the district between $3,500 and $4,000 each. Rogers believes these machines would be a major benefit to the district by allowing BCPS to host regional meets and invitationals.

During the round robin portion of the meeting, Board Member Seth Hunt brought up the issue of band funding. He said his research has revealed a significant need to replace "dilapidated" equipment and uniforms. He suggested developing a plan to supplement the efforts of band boosters across the county with an infusion of non-recurring funding into the programs to help with these costs.

Hunt pointed to an undesignated pool of more than $1.2 million the district has from the sale of several properties including the former Rutherford College Elementary property.

“Through discussions with Mr. Lawson (BCPS finance officer) and Dr. Swan (BCPS superintendent), I’ve identified a funding source,” he said. “These funds are not designated in our capital budgets and do not affect balances to continue proper cash management.”

Hunt asked the board to direct Swan to develop a spending plan to address high school band uniform and instrument needs. He said he believes the extra expense is well worth the benefits of a strong band program.

“Working and practicing for band is constant, requires dedication and commitment, and is expensive,” Hunt said. “Unfortunately, unlike other activities that can experience the benefit and gate receipts, our bands receive only that money raised by boosters and a small recurring amount for instrument repair and replacement from the general fund.”

He said that amount was not sufficient to maintain the programs and then pointed to the benefits of music education including improved acuity and mathematical abilities.

“Learning to read music and make it correspond to a pleasant sound is difficult and rewarding,” he said.

Jane Sohovich agreed, saying she believed supplementing the district's band programs is a question of fairness.

“If we're putting money into the sports, this is something important to our kids," she said. "We need to be fair and equitable across the board with all our students."

Swan said he would present a plan to the board at its next work session in January.

In other business

After a brief discussion, the board also agreed to take action on the district’s Child Nutrition surplus spend down plan at next week's meeting. Craven said her concerns surrounding the planned purchase of a new smoker for high school foods classes were satisfied with the inclusion of safety training for students.

Hunt said he was still concerned about whether funding for the programs would be sufficient to purchase the meat needed to implement the smoker.

“A deal breaker for me is if we do not increase the FCS (Family & Consumer Sciences) budget for these folks,” he said. “Put in in their budget ... if you do that, you’ve got my vote.”

“I understand where you’re coming from,” Rogers said. “I think we can make that happen.”

Swan also updated the board on several recent moves updating and improving school security including door alarms, new security cameras and several other initiatives he said will make BCPS schools safer.

Swan also told the board that, as of Jan. 20, BCPS pre-K through fifth-grade teachers will be halfway through the first year of the LETRS training. Mandated by the state, LETRS training is a two-year course in the science of reading every K-5 teacher must complete. Swan also said the first installment of bonuses approved by the board to compensate teachers going through the extra training was paid out to 339 K-5 teachers and 42 Pre-K teachers in December.

The board will meet again for a regular called meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.