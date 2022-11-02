Burke County buildings illuminated green in support of veterans

Burke County has announced that several county buildings and the historic Old Burke County Courthouse will be illuminated green from Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Burke County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans (and their families) and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

“By shining a green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield and at home,” said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “At a time when our country is faced with so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we are letting our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

For information on Burke County Veterans Services or to learn more about resources available to veterans, visit burkenc.org/1232/Veterans-Services or call 828-439-4376.