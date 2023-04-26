After trying three previous times to find land in Morganton, it appears the county will build a new EMS base at the intersection of Drexel Road and N.C. 18 South.

Burke County announced on Tuesday it had closed on the purchase of 4.25 acres for $402,206.54 that will be home to EMS Base No. 1. The vacant property is at 102 Drexel Road and is valued at $223,125, according to county land records.

The current base is behind UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton and county officials say it has served its usefulness and is not owned by the county.

Traffic and ambulances have grown since the base was built in the early 1970s, officials have said.

EMS Base No. 1 serves an area that includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area, according to EMS officials.

A release from Burke County about the land purchase said based on call demand data, the property will be a more strategic location to serve the needs of residents in an emergency situation as well as provide a modern facility with the needed space to ensure long-term stability and continuity for Burke County EMS. In addition to accommodating EMS staff, life-saving equipment and a training area, the state-of-the-art facility also will serve as the county’s secondary public safety answering point (PSAP), the release said.

“We are very excited about this acquisition of land. It will allow us to build a state-of-the art EMS base which will allow us to provide better patient care to the citizens of Burke County,” EMS Director Jason Black said in the release. “The acreage will allow us to integrate a training room, add additional bays, and allow EMS administration to be housed with the men and women working on the front lines.”

The new facility is anticipated to cost between $7 million to $8 million, with construction estimated to be completed in two to two and a half years, according to the release. The county said it has requested a $5 million allocation from the state in its upcoming budget.

Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, told The News Herald they won’t know whether they get the allocation until a 2023-24 fiscal state budget is approved, which could happen in June or after.

If the county receives the state allocation, the balance of the cost would be financed on a “pay-as-you-go” basis, according to the release. If it doesn’t receive the grant, the county would evaluate a financing option for the base, it said.

A new EMS Base No. 1 was one of four capital priorities county commissioners identified during the board’s 2023-24 budget retreat in March and was part of the Capital Improvement Plan it adopted on April 12, according to the release.

Mulwee said, according to preliminary plans, construction on the base could start in the first quarter of 2024.

“I am extremely pleased with the property acquisition, its location, and I can’t wait for construction to begin,” Mulwee said in the release. “The Burke County Board of Commissioners and professional staff are constantly looking for ways to improve service delivery for the citizens and visitors of Burke County, especially in the life-saving arena. Our EMS personnel do an outstanding job, and this facility will be something the Commissioners, staff, and patients can be proud of for years to come.”

Previously, the Burke County Board of Commissioners had considered property on DAV Avenue, N.C. 18 South and on Bethel Road for the new base.