Burke County children send letters to Santa

I think I have been okay this year. I mean I have good grades but it’s not so easy to control my fighting with my sister. I have been good at school and controlling my behavior. I don’t ask for much at stores and try not to be annoying. This year I think I might want some new clothes and may a few books, especially Sabrina books. Graphic novels are my favorite book genre so that’s what I want. I don’t really need many presents since it’s Christmas everyday at my house. I like bath and body works, I like their soaps and hand sanitizers. I really like jewelry such as necklaces, rings an earrings. I also really like blankets. I think you can never have too many blankets. This is all I’m hoping for this year, not too many, not too less but I’m probably going to get more than this.