Burke County Commissioners approve 'glamping' agreement

Burke County commissioners have approved a lease agreement with a developer for “glamping” at the county park at Lake James.

Shane Prisby, interim planning director for Burke County, presented the Burke County Board of Commissioners with the terms of the agreement before the board approved it during a recessed meeting Tuesday.

The lease agreement with Lake James Glamping LLC calls for a 25-year lease for 12.5 to 15 acres of real property at 1025 Eagle’s Nest Way in Morganton. Lake James Glamping LLC would, at its cost, construct between 15 to 30 glamping structures on the property. It also would install an access road, parking, a dock and utilities, according to the agreement.

The developer would pay the county a total of $5,000 a year, as well as $1,000 a year for each additional structure — after the third structure is built — that opens for rental. The county also would receive 3% of monthly gross rental sales once the third glamping structure is built, the agreement says. The developer also would pay occupancy taxes.

The money the county would collect from the project would go into the county’s general fund.